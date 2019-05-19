Forex: J$136.54 to one US dollar

Jamaica Observer - Friday, May 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The US dollar on Friday, May 10 ended trading at J$136.54 down by 54 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily foreign exchange trading summary.Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$100.40 down from J$101.90 while the British pound sterling ended trading...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Forex: J$137.08 to one US dollar

Forex: J$133.33 to one US dollar

Forex: J$133.60 to one US dollar

Forex: J$134.20 to one US dollar

Forex: J$134.86 to one US dollar

Forex: J$125.05 to one US dollar

Forex: J$125.20 to one US dollar



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Rihanna teams up with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brand

Journalist/recording artiste turns spotlight on China

PeppaGad says ‘Life Goes On’

Musical Masquerade releases ‘Elements of Reggae’

Ken Boothe to headline Mother’s Day show

Inkline to tour Ghana

D’Angel to shoot big-budget video for new single

SPORTS more
Lewis’ Goal Nominated For Goal Of The Month

NDC on the passing of Kirani James Mom

Limited training sessions won't affect us - Watts

Volleyball Association Awards Four Bursaries

Shahid Afridi: My daughters are forbidden from playing cricket and I don't care what feminists say

Villa floor Shottas 66-34

BCA fires yorker at clubs

POLITICS more
NDC on the passing of Kirani James Mom

Ambassador Gregoire questions need for electoral reform in Dominica

UWP officially declares Petite Savanne candidate tonight

Videos: Hamilton & St. George’s Swearing In

Volleyball Association Awards Four Bursaries

Videos: Hamilton & St. George’s Swearing In

Volleyball Association Awards Four Bursaries

BUSINESS more
Butterfield edge lower on NYSE

Tourism Ambassadors Shine In Star Awards

Ambassador award for O'Connor

Antigua and Barbuda makes formal approach to purchase Barbados shares in LIAT

Serika Sterling | Employee versus independent contractor

Furbert: We need new jobs

Rum Bum to offer summer music

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Teachers, ministry's salary clerk charged with fraud

Weekly Round-up: Female sex predators… Teacher murdered on Teachers' Day… Gayle returns to Tallawahs

Police investigate Danny Baker over royal baby tweet

Police seek assistance in locating Clarendon man, infant

Liquor Licenced Premises Management Meeting

Florida man jokingly tries to pawn baby, shop owner not amused

J'can man charged for murder of two Miami women

RELATED STORIES
Forex: J$137.08 to one US dollar

Forex: J$133.33 to one US dollar

Forex: J$133.60 to one US dollar

Forex: J$134.20 to one US dollar

Forex: J$134.86 to one US dollar

Forex: J$125.05 to one US dollar

Forex: J$125.20 to one US dollar

RECENT COMMENTS
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...