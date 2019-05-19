Prince Charles given baby lederhosen for grandson Archie: 'I had some, but years ago'

Telegraph UK - Friday, May 19, 2019

Prince Charles given baby lederhosen for grandson Archie: 'I had some, but years ago' elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon ALL SECTIONS More Prince Charles given baby lederhosen for grandson Archie: 'I had...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
All hail the Aldi Prince: Anglo-Saxon royal burial site unearthed near Essex store is 'Britain's Tutankhamun'

US tax authorities could stake a claim to Baby Sussex's inheritance 

Thomas Markle says he hopes his grandson will 'serve with dignity' as he wishes daughter and family well

Royal baby latest news: Duchess of Sussex's home birth dream could be shattered if no delivery in 48 hours

Amsterdam to ban all diesel and petrol cars and motorbikes by 2030

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in London as second teenager is found with injuries

Royals joined by Sir David Attenborough at premiere of Netflix's 'Our Planet' nature documentary



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Journalist/recording artiste turns spotlight on China

PeppaGad says ‘Life Goes On’

Musical Masquerade releases ‘Elements of Reggae’

Ken Boothe to headline Mother’s Day show

Inkline to tour Ghana

D’Angel to shoot big-budget video for new single

Juggla returns to music scene with new song

SPORTS more
Volleyball Association Awards Four Bursaries

Shahid Afridi: My daughters are forbidden from playing cricket and I don't care what feminists say

Villa floor Shottas 66-34

BCA fires yorker at clubs

Comet Race Organisers Congratulate Sailors

BSRA Squash Weekend Classic Results

Comet Race Organisers Congratulate Sailors

POLITICS more
Videos: Hamilton & St. George’s Swearing In

Volleyball Association Awards Four Bursaries

Videos: Hamilton & St. George’s Swearing In

Volleyball Association Awards Four Bursaries

Dusquesne University to assist Dominica with its energy policy

Bhutan prime minister spends his weekends moonlighting as a surgeon

Obeah man requests meeting with PM and commish to discuss crime

BUSINESS more
Antigua and Barbuda makes formal approach to purchase Barbados shares in LIAT

Serika Sterling | Employee versus independent contractor

Furbert: We need new jobs

Rum Bum to offer summer music

Dog trainer has a rewarding method

Ignite CEO: a mentor who has done it all

Column: Creating 5 Yr Action Plan For Retirement

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Man, woman perish in Portmore fire

Woman stabbed in Black Rock last night

House: Prison work-to-rule continues

Educator murdered on Teachers' Day - Nephew also injured during home invasion

Obeah man requests meeting with PM and commish to discuss crime

Man pleads guilty to murdering student

Men held for 11-year-old’s murder released

RELATED STORIES
All hail the Aldi Prince: Anglo-Saxon royal burial site unearthed near Essex store is 'Britain's Tutankhamun'

US tax authorities could stake a claim to Baby Sussex's inheritance 

Thomas Markle says he hopes his grandson will 'serve with dignity' as he wishes daughter and family well

Royal baby latest news: Duchess of Sussex's home birth dream could be shattered if no delivery in 48 hours

Amsterdam to ban all diesel and petrol cars and motorbikes by 2030

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in London as second teenager is found with injuries

Royals joined by Sir David Attenborough at premiere of Netflix's 'Our Planet' nature documentary

RECENT COMMENTS
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...