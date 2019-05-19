Armstrong Wins Silver At Passaic Outdoor Track

Bernews - Friday, May 19, 2019

Nathan Armstrong âÂ  who recently won silver and bronze medals at the Carifta Games â continues his medal winning form, claiming two...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Armstrong Wins Silver At Passaic Outdoor Track

Dutranoit Wins 3000m In New School Record

Carifta Games: Bermuda Athletes Win Medals

Carifta Games: Bermuda Athletes Win Medals

Carifta Games: Kyrah Scraders Wins Silver Medal

Carifta Games: Kyrah Scraders Wins Silver Medal

Silver and bronze medals for Bermuda athletes, swimmers



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Celebrate International Chardonnay Day

My mom is a 'national treasure'

‘Requiem’ Selected For British Film Festival

‘Celebration Of Mothers’ Event This Sunday

‘Requiem’ Selected For British Film Festival

Today's Horoscope — May 10, 2019

After 12: A Night With The Stars

SPORTS more
Armstrong Wins Silver At Passaic Outdoor Track

Tanya Lee | Age Animo, Excelsior Girls!

Allegri’s Juve future in doubt

JFF set to sign MOU with AS Roma

Freeman’s future plans

World Relays to provide Doha test – Wilson

Mills: Sponsors believe in Racers Grand Prix - International meet launched ahead of June 8 staging

POLITICS more
‘Requiem’ Selected For British Film Festival

‘Requiem’ Selected For British Film Festival

City of Hamilton administration unchanged

Delighted Dowling elected Mayor of St George

?Judge criticises police who handcuffed boy

Xi Jinping demands political loyalty from Chinese police with Tiananmen anniversary and trade tension 

Diary of a Ghetto Priest | My visit with the prime minister

BUSINESS more
Column: Creating 5 Yr Action Plan For Retirement

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 9 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 9 2019

AXA XL To Take Part In ‘Global Day Of Giving’

La historia no será indulgente con estos dos líderes

JBDC puts the Orange Economy in focus

Branson Centre, NCB host operational excellence workshop

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Police and experts unite on water safety

Lamb abuse video accused still on bail

Sandys man denies sexual assault

Nottingham building named in honour of Steede

?Judge criticises police who handcuffed boy

Xi Jinping demands political loyalty from Chinese police with Tiananmen anniversary and trade tension 

World’s fastest shinkansen bullet train starts test

RELATED STORIES
Armstrong Wins Silver At Passaic Outdoor Track

Dutranoit Wins 3000m In New School Record

Carifta Games: Bermuda Athletes Win Medals

Carifta Games: Bermuda Athletes Win Medals

Carifta Games: Kyrah Scraders Wins Silver Medal

Carifta Games: Kyrah Scraders Wins Silver Medal

Silver and bronze medals for Bermuda athletes, swimmers

RECENT COMMENTS
We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

RECENT COMMENTS
We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....