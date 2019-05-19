AC upgrade to save May Pen Hospital $5.2 million yearly

A $73 million air conditioning overhaul carried out at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon by the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) is expected to reduce electricity consumption for cooling by 20 per cent and shave approximately $5.2 million off the facility's annual electricity spend.read more

