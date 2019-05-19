Govt. should use some oil revenue to give the country a massive facelift

Kaieteur News - Friday, May 19, 2019

DEAR EDITOR, For various reasons, one having to do with the diversion caused by the no-confidence motion, the government is yet to fully explain to us how exactly the country and our lives will likely be transformed by oil revenues. In this state of uncertainty, Guyanese have come to adopt a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CCJ sets new dates for hearing No-Confidence motion cases- Datadin moves to block tomorrow’s sitting of National Assembly

No-Confidence motion cases…CCJ hosts pretrial hearing today

Charrandass and the Mueller Report: Is Guyana a shithole country?

Charrandass and the Mueller Report: Is Guyana a shithole country?

Gold-miners questioned in Charrandass Persaud alleged bribe-taking probe

The crisis of uncertainty

Government outmanoeuvred?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chris Crumpler Set To Present Book ‘How II Win’

Community To Celebrate Portuguese Festival

Community To Celebrate Portuguese Festival

Rum Bum Bar To Feature Live Entertainment

Santo Cristo to return

Video: People Already Marking Spots For May 24

'Moment of clarity' led to arts career

SPORTS more
Usa Cricket Announce U19 Team For Icc U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Americas

Photos & Results: Bermuda Field Hockey

Photos & Results: Bermuda Field Hockey

Repechage Adds To Quarterfinals At Gold Cup

Antigua Bermuda Sailing Race Continues

Concacaf U17: Bermuda Drawn In Group E

BCL tribute to Seymour Nurse

POLITICS more
Usa Cricket Announce U19 Team For Icc U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Americas

Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga hospitalised in Miami

O-Wrap: Nesta Morgan appointed Senator… Bloomfield murder accused gets bail… Racers Grand Prix launched

Bill For Healthcare Cost Reform To Be Tabled

Parliament: Order Of Business For May 10th

Election results tonight for corporations

UWP to launch Twenty-one Candidates

BUSINESS more
Kerosene Goes Up at the Pumps

Butterfield edge higher on NYSE

BSX launches ESG initiative

Bredahl resigns as Third Point Re CEO

Bermuda's real GDP rises 1.5%

Minister Furbert: GDP Indicates ‘Positive Growth’

Safety audit at Civil Aviation Authority

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Thomas Requeña is Charged for Stabbing his Common-law Wife

Still No Suspect in Lakeview Street Shooting

Nephew Chops Uncle in PG, but is Stabbed in the Process

1 of 3 Escaped Prisoners Still on the Lam

How Did 2 Detainees Escape from Independence Police Custody?

Popular Newspaper Vendor is Executed in Belize City

O-Wrap: Nesta Morgan appointed Senator… Bloomfield murder accused gets bail… Racers Grand Prix launched

RELATED STORIES
CCJ sets new dates for hearing No-Confidence motion cases- Datadin moves to block tomorrow’s sitting of National Assembly

No-Confidence motion cases…CCJ hosts pretrial hearing today

Charrandass and the Mueller Report: Is Guyana a shithole country?

Charrandass and the Mueller Report: Is Guyana a shithole country?

Gold-miners questioned in Charrandass Persaud alleged bribe-taking probe

The crisis of uncertainty

Government outmanoeuvred?

RECENT COMMENTS
We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

RECENT COMMENTS
We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....