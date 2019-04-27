Praise for robotics pupils

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, May 19, 2019

The Minister of Education, The Hon. Diallo Rabain formally congratulates all schools and students who participated in the 2019 Marine Advanced Technology in Education (MATE) Bermuda Regional Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Challenge held on 27 April, 2019. Bermuda Public School System (BPSS)...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Minister Congratulates 2019 MATE Participants

Robots make a splash

Robotics challenge at Sports Centre

St Andrew's to Bermuda Scholarship

Clearwater STEM Class Students Building ROVs

Teachers block new grading system for pupils

STEM Camp pupils win praise



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lazah Current teams up with Luciano on new single

G Maffiah has high hopes for new singles

Darrio lands partnership with US Label

Jamaica meets Mexico at Mimosaz party

Entrepreneur to raise autism awareness

Patrons pull out all stops for Perry’s Pure White

Starface shows off new body - Says plastic surgery decision was for self-improvement

SPORTS more
South East captures Premier Division football championship

Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Atlantic ‘interested’ in investing in LIAT

Men’s Futsal League Season To Start Tonight

RenaissanceRe Jr Gold Cup To Get Underway

Men’s Futsal League Season To Start Tonight

Ministrtes of Tourism and Agriculture promote tree panting

Correia Qualifies For Jumping Challenge Finals

POLITICS more
EU Delegation in Jamaica celebrates Europe Day on May 9

Radical opposition party advocating seizure of white-owned farms set to surge in South Africa's election

Turkish opposition condemns election board 'mobsters' as they order re-rerun of Istanbul vote

Michael Scott: ‘Greed, Not The Government’

White Mountains Reports First Quarter Results

Selection saga - Tennis officials go back and forth on Davis Cup team selection

US job creation surges in April as unemployment hits 49-year low

BUSINESS more
Athene operating income misses estimates

Everest Re income beats analysts' estimates

Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Atlantic ‘interested’ in investing in LIAT

Entrepreneur to raise autism awareness

Ascendant Group First Quarter Earnings

RSG, Nationwide form new Bermudian reinsurer

JSE website down but trading unaffected

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Libyan faction claims it shot down 'Portuguese' pilot in battle for Tripoli

St George's constable to meet public

Russia investigates whether pilot error to blame for fiery landing that killed 37

Cohen starts prison term

Backlash against head of Natural England as he denies shooting rule change is 'shambles' and says farmers are 'confused'

Gunman holding several hostages near Toulouse airport in southwestern France

WANTED MAN: Mario Leon Harris

RELATED STORIES
Minister Congratulates 2019 MATE Participants

Robots make a splash

Robotics challenge at Sports Centre

St Andrew's to Bermuda Scholarship

Clearwater STEM Class Students Building ROVs

Teachers block new grading system for pupils

STEM Camp pupils win praise

RECENT COMMENTS
We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
Angelo Rufini: Things have been made easy for us about catching a cheating spouse and I have tested the service also and it worked, DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM helped me in hacking my spouse whatsapp and facebook...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

RECENT COMMENTS
We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
Angelo Rufini: Things have been made easy for us about catching a cheating spouse and I have tested the service also and it worked, DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM helped me in hacking my spouse whatsapp and facebook...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...