The Youth Innovation Challenge 2019

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, May 19, 2019

The 2019 Education Showcase for the Ministry of Education is focusing primarily on financial literacy of students. It is believed that the concept, taught at a very young age, can [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Financial Literacy to Make Social Changes

Developing Critical Reading Skills of Primary School Students

Innovation Financial Management, Securing a Sustainable A.C.C.

Preaching Financial Literacy to Youths

Ocean Academy Wins the 3rd Annual High School Innovation Challenge

High School Students Take on Sagicor Visionaries Challenge

Annual financial literacy training culminates with community fair



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jamaicans defend naked statues - Sculptor overwhelmed by outpouring of support for monument

Popcaan remembers Shagel in new song

Young producer Kymani Minott dreams of the Grammys

Dancer alarmed by children begging on the road

Krvcial GGOD seeks new lease on life

Producer bounces back from depression with new riddim

Rohan Marley expecting eighth child

SPORTS more
Seymour Nurse passes

Bermuda Field Hockey: Ravens & Budgies Win

Bermuda Field Hockey: Ravens & Budgies Win

Argo Gold Cup To Get Underway On Tuesday

Hope, Gayle are vice-captains

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results

POLITICS more
CARICOM united on peaceful resolution of Venezuela crisis

Referendum Raffle is Unlawful, Immoral and Unethical

Opposition wants Vaz sent on leave pending land sale probe

Address governance issues at Integrity Commission, say Golding and Calder

'Appoint Dirk Harrison now', Gov't bashed over delay

Turkey election body orders Istanbul vote re-run after president's party complains about result

TRINIDAD- Opposition leader responds to arrest of former AG

BUSINESS more
Ascendant posts first-quarter loss of $0.5m

JSE website down but, online trading affected

BF&M shares down 6.3%

Green Family Purchase Resort In St Lucia

World Bank bullish on Jamaica, offers help with accountability

Photos: Western Union Now Available In Hamilton

Murdoch-Smith promoted by Allied World

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Judicial Review Granted But Cpl. Eldon Arzu Must Report to Work in Belmopan

ComPol Williams: Peaceful Weekend

Robbery/Shooting in Cristo Rey

Home Invasion in Sarteneja; 1 Man Charged

Another Woman is Stabbed by Common-law Husband in Belmopan

O-Wrap: Accused 'Rogue cop' surrenders…Clampdown on illegal motorbikes… G2K blasts OCG report

‘To shoot an elephant is an awesome thing to do’ says trophy hunter, as Michael Gove admits he is 'cautious' over banning imported...

RELATED STORIES
Financial Literacy to Make Social Changes

Developing Critical Reading Skills of Primary School Students

Innovation Financial Management, Securing a Sustainable A.C.C.

Preaching Financial Literacy to Youths

Ocean Academy Wins the 3rd Annual High School Innovation Challenge

High School Students Take on Sagicor Visionaries Challenge

Annual financial literacy training culminates with community fair

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
Ramona Ciobotaru: I don’t know why men treat us like we are shit, the man I call my husband has abandoned I and my kid only because he wanted to spend time with his ex girlfriend. And I found out with the help of...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
Ramona Ciobotaru: I don’t know why men treat us like we are shit, the man I call my husband has abandoned I and my kid only because he wanted to spend time with his ex girlfriend. And I found out with the help of...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...