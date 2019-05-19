This is no White-wash!

Jamaica Observer - Monday, May 19, 2019

Donovan White, the director of tourism, last Tuesday grabbed the undivided attention of some of the world's most elite travel agents, bombarding them with hard facts and figures showing Jamaica as one of the hottest tourism destinations.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Sandals, JTB market Brand Jamaica to 10 million listeners in the US

Minister says Bolt’s 100m victory will boost tourism promotions

Leaders hail Bolt, Richards

TUI, Sunwing to bring 240,000 vacationers to Jamaica

Negril's 140-room Azul Sensatori Hotel officially opens

Growth, development for tourism; no boost from harsh winter

Blue Diamond Hotels to rebrand Breezes Negril Grand as Memories



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘And Then’... there was Chris Martin

The Intruder | A cinematic crime

Bobi Wine invited to perform at Rebel Salute 2020

In Photos: Smith Brothers perform at Jazz’n Creole

Bermuda Heroes Weekend Event Lineup

Bermuda Heroes Weekend Event Lineup

'Avengers Endgame' nears global record with over US$2 billion

SPORTS more
Leonard shines in Raptors win

Oral Tracey | The real crisis in local football

G.C. Foster sweep MoBay City Run

Campbell, Hope blow away Ireland

You cannot be serious! 'Unsportsmanlike' grunting doesn't annoy tennis opponents it tricks them, study finds  

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –WDFA Leg…Pouderoyen and Uitvlugt Warriors advance; matches continue today

Zeeburg claim FAB Mining/Amrit Rai Memorial T20 title

POLITICS more
Positive vibrations in challenging times

Bobi Wine invited to perform at Rebel Salute 2020

ANUG – A Nasty, Ugly Goblin

PNP calls for end to oversight of education ministry, wants minister to be appointed

Donald Trump attacks disqualification of Kentucky Derby winner as 'political correctness'

Alternative for Germany politician allowed to stay in party despite posing with Hitler wine bottles

ACM president says journalists’ role vital to free and fair elections in region

BUSINESS more
BOJ downplays forex split

12 Graduate From Restaurant Server Programme

Diamond Standard Launch Diamond Commodity

Essent Group Reports First Quarter Results

Accolades flow for late Charles Moore

New #iAmAbleJa campaign urges inclusion of children with disabilities

Photo: MARITIME LECTURE

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Two dead, one missing as freak weather hits Italy, France

Police should do more to engage St Elizabeth residents, says Floyd Green

Support for victims of crime in St Ann

Bounty, Capleton earn IRAWMA honours

'What a stupid girl!'

Govt. wants to increase qualifications to join police force

Stepson kills Pomeroon farmer

RELATED STORIES
Sandals, JTB market Brand Jamaica to 10 million listeners in the US

Minister says Bolt’s 100m victory will boost tourism promotions

Leaders hail Bolt, Richards

TUI, Sunwing to bring 240,000 vacationers to Jamaica

Negril's 140-room Azul Sensatori Hotel officially opens

Growth, development for tourism; no boost from harsh winter

Blue Diamond Hotels to rebrand Breezes Negril Grand as Memories

RECENT COMMENTS
Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

RECENT COMMENTS
Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...