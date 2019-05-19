Russian investigators say plane crash death toll rises to 41

Nation News - Sunday, May 19, 2019

MOSCOWÂ  - Russian authorities said late on Sunday that 41 people died when a Sukhoi Superjet 100 crash-landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.Â  âThere were 78 people on board, including crew members,â...read more

RELATED STORIES
UK charges two Russians for attempted murder of Skripals, blames Moscow

At least 64 people, some children, killed in Russian mall fire

Russia hunts for body fragments, clues after fatal plane crash

Russia orders out US diplomats in sanctions retaliation

Russians, in peaceful protest, call for Putin to quit

Putin says shares Russians' pain over economic hardship

Russian airline rules out technical fault, pilot error in Egypt crash



