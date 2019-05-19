Power outage affecting sections of the island

Nation News - Sunday, May 19, 2019

Hundreds of Barbadians are dealing with a power outage which has affected mostly householders in St Thomas and St Lucy. The outage occurred just before 9 a.m. and is being worked on immediately, an...read more

