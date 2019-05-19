Appleton wins Ultimate Spirits Challenge

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, May 19, 2019

APPLETON Estate's portfolio of rums flew the Jamaica flag high at the world's most prestigious spirits and cocktail competition, where its 21-year-old copped the beverage industry's most coveted award, the Chairman's Trophy, at the 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC).read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JWN rum sales jump with new products

Rum rivals put different spin on premium-market pitch

J. Wray & Nephew White Overproof joins Appleton in Campari's top six global brands

Appleton growth adds to Campari's bottom line

Wray Nephew to increase prices on 'some products'

The real deal! - Campari CEO hails J. Wray & Nephew rum as top of the class

Business in brief



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Vintage Voices | Mento cited for vulgarity

Grange looking to secure Reggae Girlz legacy

BLISS Sundays on today

Vision comes to life

Jah's reggae servant in Vancouver

Nine vie for St Catherine Festival Queen

Inna De Yard at Tribeca

SPORTS more
Hetmyer assault leads Bangalore to victory

Taylor, Matthews and Selman off to India

Bayern Munich inch towards another Bundesliga title

Tottenham suffer late loss to Bournemouth

West impressed by progress of WI Under-19s

Liverpool clinch thriller, keep pressure on City

Holder counting on fast bowlers at W’Cup

POLITICS more
Golding-Clarke hails J’can hurdlers, coaches

Jamaica foreign policy and the Monroe Doctrine

We've come up on the rough side

US job creation surges in April as unemployment hits 49-year low

No scalpels...yet

Regional leaders reiterate position on Venezuela, urge peaceful solution to crisis

Apology

BUSINESS more
Francis Wade | Use defects to dramatically improve job performance

Oran Hall | Cashing in on the stock market

David Jessop | Europe’s very different approach to the Caribbean and Latin America

Cedric Stephens | Court knocks down no-report-no-pay claims practice

Tesla raises goal in hunt for capital

Epican growing west

BOJ downplays internal forex split

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Hackers siphon $4m from Jamaican banks monthly as cyber theft grows

Hetmyer assault leads Bangalore to victory

The man with the golden pen

Ganja liqui-gel medication closer to production

Marijuana for morning sickness? Study finds it's not great for baby's brain

Autopsy report ready in death of soldier's wife

Police officers at odds over new wage deal

RELATED STORIES
JWN rum sales jump with new products

Rum rivals put different spin on premium-market pitch

J. Wray & Nephew White Overproof joins Appleton in Campari's top six global brands

Appleton growth adds to Campari's bottom line

Wray Nephew to increase prices on 'some products'

The real deal! - Campari CEO hails J. Wray & Nephew rum as top of the class

Business in brief

RECENT COMMENTS
'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

CCJ orders over 1 million dollar payment to two Dominicans
freya: I caught my cheating boyfriend red handed with a lady he was having an affair with and this was made possible by a ethical hacker i met through a comment posted by ray marcum about his good...

Daniel Phillips Advances To Rafa Nadal Final
gabriel: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with demonhacksall gmail com or +1 (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...

RECENT COMMENTS
'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

CCJ orders over 1 million dollar payment to two Dominicans
freya: I caught my cheating boyfriend red handed with a lady he was having an affair with and this was made possible by a ethical hacker i met through a comment posted by ray marcum about his good...

Daniel Phillips Advances To Rafa Nadal Final
gabriel: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with demonhacksall gmail com or +1 (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...