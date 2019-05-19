Weather Forecast For Sunday May 5

Bernews - Saturday, May 19, 2019

Sunday, May 5 is expected to be cloudy with gusty winds, with the high to be near 25Â°C/77Â°F and the low to be near 22Â°C/71Â°F according to Weather...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Weather Forecast For Saturday December 29

Weather Forecast For Monday May 14

Weather Forecast For Thursday November 9

Weather Forecast For Friday October 20

Weather Forecast For Friday May 27

Weather Forecast For Sunday May 22

Weather Forecast For Saturday October 24



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
St. George’s Marine Expo Postponed Two Weeks

Bajarama today at NCF

Woola aims to change game

Legacy to roll back the memories

J'Ouvert shows true colours

Around the churches

Bread and butter bridge: bidding

SPORTS more
Bach: Sympathy for Semenya

Gayle returns to Tallawahs for 2019 CPL

CCCUL Partners with Dominica Football Association to Hold 2019 Under -15 League

Highland Spring Junior Tennis Day #1 Results

Highland Spring Junior Tennis Day #1 Results

Spring Long Course Championships Day #2

Bermuda School Relay Classic Results

POLITICS more
Kiara Grant sets new National Junior Record in 100m

Local elections: Bricklayer and former community centre manager among independents who stormed to victory

Butcher, Hinds new selectors

Ramjattan to challenge Nagamootoo for PM post

Dalton Myers | Complexities in Semenya ruling

St Kitts-Nevis PM reaffirms commitment to a free press

Political Machinery of the U.D.P. in Full Force to Push YES Vote

BUSINESS more
Why financial literacy is so elusive

AXIS Capital Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividends

Bermuda College Partners With ICA For Training

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 4

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 3 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 3 2019

Additional Relief in the Pipeline for B.E.L. Customers

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Murder accused appears in court

Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes

65-y-o motorcyclist killed in St Andrew crash

Forty-one road deaths in April

Woman said to be from Norbrook found wandering in St Thomas

Man charged in hit-and-run death of 2-y-o girl

A 17-year-old boy is arrested on suspicion of murder after teenage girl found dead in Wiltshire house

RELATED STORIES
Weather Forecast For Saturday December 29

Weather Forecast For Monday May 14

Weather Forecast For Thursday November 9

Weather Forecast For Friday October 20

Weather Forecast For Friday May 27

Weather Forecast For Sunday May 22

Weather Forecast For Saturday October 24

RECENT COMMENTS
'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

CCJ orders over 1 million dollar payment to two Dominicans
freya: I caught my cheating boyfriend red handed with a lady he was having an affair with and this was made possible by a ethical hacker i met through a comment posted by ray marcum about his good...

Daniel Phillips Advances To Rafa Nadal Final
gabriel: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with demonhacksall gmail com or +1 (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...

RECENT COMMENTS
'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

CCJ orders over 1 million dollar payment to two Dominicans
freya: I caught my cheating boyfriend red handed with a lady he was having an affair with and this was made possible by a ethical hacker i met through a comment posted by ray marcum about his good...

Daniel Phillips Advances To Rafa Nadal Final
gabriel: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with demonhacksall gmail com or +1 (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...