Machetes for Peace

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, May 19, 2019

Over this past weekend volunteers with machetes in hand gathered at San Jose Village in the Orange Walk District to harvest two acres of sugarcane as part of Harvest for [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Magdiel Ceas Charged for Sexual Offence with Runaway Teen

Accountant Targeted in Palmar

Down South, Alcaldes Pressure Authorities in Gruesome Double Murder

Motorcyclist and Bicyclist Killed in Separate Road Fatalities

GSU Commander Campaigns in the Media

GSU Raids Home of San Jose Residents… On Whose Instructions?

Deputy SolGen supports San Jose Nuevo Palmar villagers



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Playing the Bitch': Critics decry ‘misogyny’ of BFI film festival theme

Marina Nights To Resume At Hamilton Princess

Photos & Video: Dr. Frith Releases Second Book

Lily Collins, Zac Efron take on the Ted Bundy story

Castafari making use of ‘time’

Kyng Fraime gets inspiration from social media

Smirnoff Rio brings exciting end to carnival 2019

SPORTS more
Windies ready for Ireland tour

Dale Brangman Wins Albert Symonds Regatta

Under-17s draw first match in CONCACAF tourney

BFA Will Have Concacaf Gold Cup Tickets

BFA Will Have Concacaf Gold Cup Tickets

BFA secures tickets for Gold Cup

Local Cyclists Competing In Pachuca de Soto

POLITICS more
Health Minister And BF&M On Health Premiums

PM’s message for start of Ramadan

Bermuda Delegation Welcomed In Massachusetts

Vaz to start scholarship fund with first MP salary

PNP writes to AG requesting probe of the sale of Bernard Lodge lands

PNPYO to convene youth confab on citizen safety

Phillips asks Auditor General to probe sale of Bernard Lodge lands

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Delegation Welcomed In Massachusetts

Leaders welcome Bermuda team in Boston

NCB to close 17-month offer for Guardian’s shares by May 13

Conyers Promotes Alexander, Atherden, Bernard

James River Group profit increases 45%

Butterfield shares up 1.54% on NYSE

Govt Service Fee For Payments Made By Cards

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Still No Arrests in Majestic Alley Stabbing

Police Search Continues for Jose Bejerano Sanchez

Police need help identifying injured man

UPDATE: Escaped prisoner recaptured

Vietnamese suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder is released

O-Wrap: Mobile Reserve shutdown... J'cans urged to protect children... 1.7m tourists in 4 months

‘Unaddressed Matters Of Safety & Conditions’

RELATED STORIES
Magdiel Ceas Charged for Sexual Offence with Runaway Teen

Accountant Targeted in Palmar

Down South, Alcaldes Pressure Authorities in Gruesome Double Murder

Motorcyclist and Bicyclist Killed in Separate Road Fatalities

GSU Commander Campaigns in the Media

GSU Raids Home of San Jose Residents… On Whose Instructions?

Deputy SolGen supports San Jose Nuevo Palmar villagers

RECENT COMMENTS
'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

CCJ orders over 1 million dollar payment to two Dominicans
freya: I caught my cheating boyfriend red handed with a lady he was having an affair with and this was made possible by a ethical hacker i met through a comment posted by ray marcum about his good...

Daniel Phillips Advances To Rafa Nadal Final
gabriel: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with demonhacksall gmail com or +1 (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...

RECENT COMMENTS
'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
ben mark: Hello everyone i Am Ben Mark and i am from USA i am here to give my testimony about an herbal doctor called Dr,Akioya I was heartbroken because i had very small penis,not nice to satisfy a woman,...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
jay: definitely if you're getting a trusted ethical hacker to help you with hack or clone of your spouse phones or even their social media accounts, like messenger, Instagram whatsapp,e mails, etc....

St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

CCJ orders over 1 million dollar payment to two Dominicans
freya: I caught my cheating boyfriend red handed with a lady he was having an affair with and this was made possible by a ethical hacker i met through a comment posted by ray marcum about his good...

Daniel Phillips Advances To Rafa Nadal Final
gabriel: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with demonhacksall gmail com or +1 (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...