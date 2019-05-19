Airport Kite Competition Winners Announced

Bernews - Thursday, May 19, 2019

Aecon and Skyport announced the winners of a kite design competition of Bermudian kites to display in the new terminal of the LF Wade International...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Video: ‘Taking Off’ Highlights Kite Design Contest

Video: ‘Taking Off’ Highlights Kite Design Contest

Kite designs to fly high at airport

Contest: Design Kites To Hang In New Airport

Contest: Design Kites To Hang In New Airport

Aecon Celebrates Second Annual Safety Day

‘Bermuda Skyport’ Launched To Manage Airport



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Musicians Without Borders provides alternative for Trench Town youth

Mount Saint Agnes tours the Big Apple

Shipwright both big and small

Three BSOA Exhibits To Open On May 3rd

Joe lauds SOE

Montasia goes reggae on All Alone

Station owner Fitzroy Gordon dies in Canada

SPORTS more
Youth team beaten in championship opener

Wells aiming to build on winning momentum

Bermuda handed home advantage in title quest

Conyers steps up Pan Am Games preparation

In the presence of greatness

Photos & Results: Commercial Softball League

Messi dazzles in Barca win over Liverpool

POLITICS more
Gov't will stick to macroeconomic policy — PM

Carmeleta wants to teach youth how to crochet

Health Minister: No Increase In Premium Rate

Bazos joins White Mountains

Dowling: I'm here for the people of St George

Level playing field - Blake, Wilson happy with CAS’ testosterone ruling

The Manleys and free education

BUSINESS more
Hanni Ali Promoted To Hamilton Re Senior VP

Bermuda cedar and shipbuilding

Bazos joins White Mountains

Greenberg: 'best market in years'

Langhorne hires new chief actuary from AIG

New York outage hits internet services

Venetian vista in Bermudiana Road

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Have you seen Francios Newman?... schoolboy reported missing

Police Mobile Reserve to be disbanded, Commander Terrence Bent sent on leave amid probe

Deportee held for murder of 11-y-o

I am innocent - Corporal involved in Spanish Town shooting speaks out

Firearm seized in Westmoreland, one arrested

Hither Green OAP describes moment he fatally stabbed burglar as he speaks publicly for first time

Crash driver flees scene

RELATED STORIES
Video: ‘Taking Off’ Highlights Kite Design Contest

Video: ‘Taking Off’ Highlights Kite Design Contest

Kite designs to fly high at airport

Contest: Design Kites To Hang In New Airport

Contest: Design Kites To Hang In New Airport

Aecon Celebrates Second Annual Safety Day

‘Bermuda Skyport’ Launched To Manage Airport

RECENT COMMENTS
St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

CCJ orders over 1 million dollar payment to two Dominicans
freya: I caught my cheating boyfriend red handed with a lady he was having an affair with and this was made possible by a ethical hacker i met through a comment posted by ray marcum about his good...

Daniel Phillips Advances To Rafa Nadal Final
gabriel: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with demonhacksall gmail com or +1 (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...

Axed Windies selectors set to contest dismissal
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...

Man charged in connection with theft of money from comedian
Ashraf Billy: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,HSBC bank etc We provide BG, SBLC,and lots more for clients all over the world. We...

RECENT COMMENTS
St Kitts and Nevis to provide financial assistance to LIAT
Marco Vulpinari: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM my God will bless you for helping me win my case in court. God will always make you a winner. Just last week I had a case with my wife and we are to report at the court...

Islands actor takes online gastro-tour
neme amber: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for (Herpes Virus). I was positive to the deadly virus called herpes and i lost hope because i was out...

Pybus appointed interim Windies head coach
freya: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. in this link is a...

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt
freya: Hello Everyone ,I have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a friend of...

Drakes to take CWI to court after dismissal
freya: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker demonhacksall gmail com or +1 or text him at (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my spouse...

CCJ orders over 1 million dollar payment to two Dominicans
freya: I caught my cheating boyfriend red handed with a lady he was having an affair with and this was made possible by a ethical hacker i met through a comment posted by ray marcum about his good...

Daniel Phillips Advances To Rafa Nadal Final
gabriel: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with demonhacksall gmail com or +1 (407) 906-1584 who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a...

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...

Axed Windies selectors set to contest dismissal
steve: GREAT HACKER HE PROVIDES PROOF BEFORE PAYMENT Hacking has become a habit to theses guy he can hack anything hack-able, when it comes to hacking and web solutions i know of a reputable hacker who...

Man charged in connection with theft of money from comedian
Ashraf Billy: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,HSBC bank etc We provide BG, SBLC,and lots more for clients all over the world. We...