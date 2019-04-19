Bouncing back from triathlon crash

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

A father-and-daughter disabled team crashed out of the triathlon at the weekend, but said they would still not have missed the experience.Stephan Couture broke a rib while his 13-year-old daughter Chloe, who has cerebral palsy, suffered minor injuries when their Team Ladybugs bike and...read more

RELATED STORIES
Let's go faster, Dad!

Duo showing disabilities have no boundaries

Inspiring Father/Daughter Duo To Compete

Inspiring Father/Daughter Duo To Compete

Bermudian joins forces with NFL star Tebow

Cerebral palsy challenges of finding work

Inspiring the disabled to find their voices



