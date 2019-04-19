Breast cancer concern

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

Only six per cent, or just over 30,000 Jamaican women over the age of 40 are electing to be screened for breast cancer, despite the dreaded disease causing 12 per cent of preventable deaths in the country.That is a major concern to the medical fraternity, Dr Carl Bruce, medical chief of staff...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UHWI opens new women's imaging centre to boost early detection of breast cancer

Insurance companies challenged to introduce more affordable critical-illness plans

Better tests for breasts - UHWI acquires state-of-the-art machine to conduct mammograms

Better tests for breasts - UHWI acquires state-of-the-art machine to conduct mammograms

J'can women diagnosed with breast cancer at younger age

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Begins

Breast cancer cases on the rise



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Xodus: Came, Saw, Conquered

Bacchanal women

Festival Song finalists selected

A picture-perfect life

Lady Donna is a concerned citizen

Daley calls on coporate Jamaica

Cocoa Tea back on Billboard

SPORTS more
Portmore secure second straight RSPL title

Popovich in Spurs contract talks -

Gayle struggles in Kings XI loss

Western youngsters benefit from Real Madrid clinic

Matthews wins Barita Chess Open

Distance races to remain at major meets -

Giani Francis proud of hard work

POLITICS more
PNP steps up call for Bernard Lodge audit

PM vows to tackle 'unconventional threats'

Soulja Bai resign he politicians

Review over-generous fiscal concessions, tax exemptions in Exxon’s contract – Goolsarran

CWI finances worse than I thought – Skerritt

Uneventful Tennis Jamaica AGM expected – Brown -

Mayor Endorses Candidate George Dowling III

BUSINESS more
Digicel launches Samsung Galaxy S10

Implementation of CSME cannot be a shifting target- CARICOM Secretary-General warns COTED

Marriott to expand further into home-sharing

CEO: LIAT staying course

NCB lands one of three licences needed for Guardian takeover

Argo Group profit soars 270.4%

Butterfield edge higher on NYSE

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

CRIME more
Police Pickle

Cop, beauty therapist charged after man's burnt remains found

Cop denies taking money, phone from accused

Lady Donna is a concerned citizen

Nooks ponders suing cops

Man who tries to fool magistrate remanded

Do your due diligence, MoBay mayor tells realtors

RELATED STORIES
UHWI opens new women's imaging centre to boost early detection of breast cancer

Insurance companies challenged to introduce more affordable critical-illness plans

Better tests for breasts - UHWI acquires state-of-the-art machine to conduct mammograms

Better tests for breasts - UHWI acquires state-of-the-art machine to conduct mammograms

J'can women diagnosed with breast cancer at younger age

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Begins

Breast cancer cases on the rise

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Hart urges gov’t not to ignore social infrastructure in US$40-m port expansion
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Bermuda U15 Football Team Defeat Bahamas
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Fans hail Hart as Man City reach group phase
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

City beat United to stay in control
Daniel Way: Hello, are you in need of hacking services?Contact this guy ,he is the best hacker. He helped me get out of an abusive relationship . If you need to -hack into email accounts, -all social media...

BA customer details hacked
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Fred Altman: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Hart urges gov’t not to ignore social infrastructure in US$40-m port expansion
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Bermuda U15 Football Team Defeat Bahamas
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Fans hail Hart as Man City reach group phase
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

City beat United to stay in control
Daniel Way: Hello, are you in need of hacking services?Contact this guy ,he is the best hacker. He helped me get out of an abusive relationship . If you need to -hack into email accounts, -all social media...

BA customer details hacked
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Fred Altman: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...