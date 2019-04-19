High Court dismisses former Judge’s lawsuit for gratuity, pension and other benefits

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

In a ruling delivered earlier this month at the High Court in Georgetown, Justice Nareshwar Harnanan has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Judge, Jainarayan Singh, who had claimed he was sacked without being paid his entitlements of gratuity, pension and other benefits upon reaching the age...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Court rules Minister acted unlawfully in parking meter deal

Judge throws out Nandlall lawsuit against AG

Amora Giddings is newest member of local bar

Second NBS sacked manager gets his day in court

Court orders AG to appoint Commercial Registry Board

Judge’s lawsuit for retirement benefits… New trial commences

Former Judge sues for benefits, gratuity …asked to formerly write AG on the matter



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Daley calls on coporate Jamaica

Cocoa Tea back on Billboard

Nooks ponders suing cops

Men want feathers, too - Carnival is not only for women, say male masqueraders

Stag Easter Futsal Festival set for exciting climax tonightGold is Money to clash with Bent Street in final; $700,000 at stake

Transcend Entertainment to host $1million Tapeball tourney

O-wrap: Wanted man surrenders... Two held in gun, ganja bust... JET disappointed with carnival cleanup

SPORTS more
Portmore secure second straight RSPL title

Popovich in Spurs contract talks -

Gayle struggles in Kings XI loss

Western youngsters benefit from Real Madrid clinic

Matthews wins Barita Chess Open

Distance races to remain at major meets -

Giani Francis proud of hard work

POLITICS more
Soulja Bai resign he politicians

Review over-generous fiscal concessions, tax exemptions in Exxon’s contract – Goolsarran

CWI finances worse than I thought – Skerritt

Uneventful Tennis Jamaica AGM expected – Brown -

Mayor Endorses Candidate George Dowling III

Cordel Hyde Tells G.O.B. to Take a Chill Pill

Official Govt & Legal Notices For April 29th 2019

BUSINESS more
Implementation of CSME cannot be a shifting target- CARICOM Secretary-General warns COTED

Marriott to expand further into home-sharing

CEO: LIAT staying course

NCB lands one of three licences needed for Guardian takeover

Argo Group profit soars 270.4%

Butterfield edge higher on NYSE

CSME related issues being discussed at COTED meeting

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

CRIME more
Nooks ponders suing cops

Man who tries to fool magistrate remanded

Do your due diligence, MoBay mayor tells realtors

Crime boosting demand for gated communities in St James – JN official

7 Female Police Officers Charged for Hairstyles

Lucio Salazar is Freed of 2013 Murder

Jayear Flores is Freed of Double Murder of Tyler Savery and Porshan Pipersburgh

RELATED STORIES
Court rules Minister acted unlawfully in parking meter deal

Judge throws out Nandlall lawsuit against AG

Amora Giddings is newest member of local bar

Second NBS sacked manager gets his day in court

Court orders AG to appoint Commercial Registry Board

Judge’s lawsuit for retirement benefits… New trial commences

Former Judge sues for benefits, gratuity …asked to formerly write AG on the matter

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Hart urges gov’t not to ignore social infrastructure in US$40-m port expansion
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Bermuda U15 Football Team Defeat Bahamas
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Fans hail Hart as Man City reach group phase
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

City beat United to stay in control
Daniel Way: Hello, are you in need of hacking services?Contact this guy ,he is the best hacker. He helped me get out of an abusive relationship . If you need to -hack into email accounts, -all social media...

BA customer details hacked
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Fred Altman: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Hart urges gov’t not to ignore social infrastructure in US$40-m port expansion
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Bermuda U15 Football Team Defeat Bahamas
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Fans hail Hart as Man City reach group phase
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

City beat United to stay in control
Daniel Way: Hello, are you in need of hacking services?Contact this guy ,he is the best hacker. He helped me get out of an abusive relationship . If you need to -hack into email accounts, -all social media...

BA customer details hacked
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Fred Altman: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...