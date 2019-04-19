30 Minute Video: April 29 ZBM Evening News

Bernews - Monday, April 19, 2019

With an aim to expand the way they deliver their news to the community, the Bermuda Broadcasting Company is continuing to live stream their evening...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
30 Minute Video: March 7 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: February 19 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 28 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 25 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 24 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 23 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 10 ZBM Evening News



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
JET disappointed with clean-up after Carnival march

Free Solo screening on Wednesday

Not an easy road

Working together and making a difference

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

Most successful carnival says Bartlett

NAMILCO/ABSAA Easter Indoor Soccer Boys & Girls F’ball Festival…Buxton Stars shine by winning U11 and 13 segments; Charlestown...

SPORTS more
Flora Duffy Visits Dellwood Middle School

Flora Duffy Visits Dellwood Middle School

Wilson & Hayward To Compete In Montreal

BVA Indoor Volleyball Tournament From May 2-4

Sports court to rule Wednesday on landmark Semenya testosterone case

CWI facing serious financial difficulties — Skerritt

Archery Association Host Indoor Tournament

POLITICS more
Official Govt & Legal Notices For April 29th 2019

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez weighs up coalition government with hard-left Podemos

Gov't to make further investments in national security — Holness

Butt out, says premier

Sports court to rule Wednesday on landmark Semenya testosterone case

CWI facing serious financial difficulties — Skerritt

An oft-forgotten champion for voting rights

BUSINESS more
Argo Group profit soars 270.4%

Butterfield edge higher on NYSE

CSME related issues being discussed at COTED meeting

LOM Financial Limited Releases 2018 Results

Hamilton Expands Partnership With Code441

LOM Financial Limited Releases 2018 Results

QIC more selective on writing new business

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

CRIME more
Man shot dead in downtown Kingston

Westgate lockdown over industrial action

Film director John Singleton dead at age 51

More than 2,500 prison staff disciplined in five years with majority for sex and drugs, MoJ figures show

New rules on investigating rape could make police's job even harder, officers warn

New leader at Eliza DoLittle Society

Police tell Reliant Robin enthusiast  to stop driving the vehicle he had painstakingly turned into a police car  

RELATED STORIES
30 Minute Video: March 7 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: February 19 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 28 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 25 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 24 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 23 ZBM Evening News

30 Minute Video: January 10 ZBM Evening News

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Hart urges gov’t not to ignore social infrastructure in US$40-m port expansion
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Bermuda U15 Football Team Defeat Bahamas
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Fans hail Hart as Man City reach group phase
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

City beat United to stay in control
Daniel Way: Hello, are you in need of hacking services?Contact this guy ,he is the best hacker. He helped me get out of an abusive relationship . If you need to -hack into email accounts, -all social media...

BA customer details hacked
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Fred Altman: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2016
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Hart urges gov’t not to ignore social infrastructure in US$40-m port expansion
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Bermuda U15 Football Team Defeat Bahamas
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

Fans hail Hart as Man City reach group phase
Donnard Mark: DO YOU WISH TO BE A VAMPIRE OR YOU WANT YOUR OWN POWERS AND PROTECTION COME AND BE AMONG THE VAMPIRES TODAY AND YOU GET WHAT EVER YOU NEED OKAY CONTACT OUR Master ON HIS EMAIL...

City beat United to stay in control
Daniel Way: Hello, are you in need of hacking services?Contact this guy ,he is the best hacker. He helped me get out of an abusive relationship . If you need to -hack into email accounts, -all social media...

BA customer details hacked
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Fred Altman: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...

44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
Daniel Way: Don’t be deceived there are only a few real ones out here don’t get cheated by your partner and an unknown person at the same time…. Trust me it hurts!!...Get in touch with this credible...