Sagicor offers free cervical cancer screening for cardholders

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, April 19, 2019

Jamaicaâs largest health insurer, Sagicor Life Jamaica, has announced free Pap smear screenings for its health cardholders. Sagicor says the free screenings are being offered today, April 29, and tomorrow, April 30, at the companyâs Paramedic Unit...read more

