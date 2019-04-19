Weekend Escape: Blissful rafting on the Martha Brae

Jamaica Star - Sunday, April 19, 2019

Peaceful, tranquil, and serene are just a few of the words that could perfectly sum up rafting on the Martha Brae River. A unique Jamaican experience, this nature-filled journey will take you on a smooth ride down a three-mile stretch of the...read more

Blissful rafting on the Martha Brae

