Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, April 19, 2019

New Limits No man outruns the choices he makes But learns from the chances he takes I am much wiser today Learning to let God lead the way Thereâs no comparison to my loveâ¦ Love for my soul dove Itâs not only my heartâs desire And for her I...read more

