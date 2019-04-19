Regional drought to continue into wet season — CIMH

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, April 19, 2019

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) â The Barbados-based Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) says the drought situation in the Caribbean is expected to continue into the early wet season as weak El NiÃÂ±o conditions are forecast to persist.In its latest Caribbean Climate...read more

