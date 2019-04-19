Christ Church marks 300 years of worship

Royal Gazette - Saturday, April 19, 2019

A top figure from the Church of Scotland is in Bermuda to help a church celebrate its 300th anniversary.The Right Reverend Susan Brown, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, will preach at Christ Church in Warwick tomorrow as part of a weeklong series of events to mark...read more

