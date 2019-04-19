There seems to be no end to the allegations of corruption swirling around this administration

Kaieteur News - Saturday, April 19, 2019

DEAR EDITOR, The government-owned and controlled Guyana Chronicle recently carried a story announcing the grant of $6.5 million to 130 Rupununi youths involved in the APNU+AFC-sponsored Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) Programme. According to the story, youths were drawn from eleven...read more

