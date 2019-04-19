IN LOVING MEMORY: Bazil Elias Balson

Dominica News Online - Friday, April 19, 2019

In Loving memory ofÂ Bazil Elias Balson: 1927 â 2005Â . Itâs been 14 years since we said good-byeÂ and though the sadness still lingers, we cherish the fond memories and your love embedded in our hearts. Your wife Rita, Children and Grand...read more

