Visitor Services Centre opens in Hamilton

Royal Gazette - Monday, April 19, 2019

The new Hamilton Visitor Services Centre was officially opened today.The Bermuda Tourism Authority facility, on Front Street, will give tourists information on activities and entertainment across the island.Tourism minister Zane DeSilva, Hamilton mayor Charles Gosling and centre operations...read more

