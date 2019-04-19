Bus service changes for WTS Bermuda

Royal Gazette - Monday, April 19, 2019

New bus routes will be in place and a temporary bus terminal set up during the MS Amlin World Triathlon Bermuda.The Central Bus Terminal will close to all traffic and pedestrians on Saturday, between 6am and 11.30am. The cashier kiosk will also close.A temporary bus terminal will be in place,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Changes To Bus Service Due To Triathlon

Bus changes for World Triathlon

'Devastated' Duffy withdraws from WTS Bermuda

Bus kiosk hours change

Duffy turns WTS Bermuda into a procession

Duffy turns WTS Bermuda into a procession

Bus routes to change for triathlon



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Greetings From Bermuda’ Art Mural Unveiled

Aerial Video: Kites Flying On Good Friday

Managing to reach my goal

Grass gets greener on Netflix

Sea B keeps the vibes going

Buju puts TT raid behind him

Bacchanal Bliss

SPORTS more
Footballer charged with police assault

Phillips Wins Rafa Nadal U14 Tennis Tournament

Phillips Wins Rafa Nadal U14 Tennis Tournament

Daley adds to medal haul in Barbados

Bobb and Smith-Mills golden for Bermuda

Sri Lanka suspects international terror link to Easter Sunday bombings

Breeze Tennis Tournament Final Day Results

POLITICS more
Bermuda mural is unveiled

‘Greetings From Bermuda’ Art Mural Unveiled

Liquor licence for visitor centre halted

Column: ‘Deflection, The PLP’s Modus Operandi’

Manchester political leaders press for more development

Caribbean leaders pay tribute to Sir Alister McIntyre

GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 League Bookie’ ton & 2-47 keep DCC’ unbeaten record intact NY Tri State lose by 48 in first loss...

BUSINESS more
Abir welcomes regulators from around world

Inflation rate rises to 1.3%

January 2019 Consumer Price Index Report

ABIR Welcomes IAIS Supervisory Forum

Abir hosts regulators from around the world

Taking stress out of educational decisions

Mr Chicken finally arrives in Somerset

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

CRIME more
Police still trying to locate missing St Andrew teacher

Muslims in Bermuda condemn Sri Lanka attacks

Footballer charged with police assault

27-y-o man dies after being hit by car on Ewarton main road

Four firearms found at Hanover cemetery

Driver warned for prosecution after deadly Ewarton crash

Sri Lanka's Christians afraid to attend church after blasts

RELATED STORIES
Changes To Bus Service Due To Triathlon

Bus changes for World Triathlon

'Devastated' Duffy withdraws from WTS Bermuda

Bus kiosk hours change

Duffy turns WTS Bermuda into a procession

Duffy turns WTS Bermuda into a procession

Bus routes to change for triathlon

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Allam Sandes: Working with an honest hacker is fruit full thanks to DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM

44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
jack: Oh, and what if this attack end the other way around? Where the American tourist ended up dead while trying to protect his family? What would you think then?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Allam Sandes: Working with an honest hacker is fruit full thanks to DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM

44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
jack: Oh, and what if this attack end the other way around? Where the American tourist ended up dead while trying to protect his family? What would you think then?

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...