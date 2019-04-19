Migrant caravans: Are they in the Caribbean's future?

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, April 19, 2019

Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could walk to the United States. Undoubtedly many would do so, joining the tens of thousands in the present so-called caravan from three countries in Central America â El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dismay as $500m foreign aid to Central America threatened by US in retaliation to latest migrant caravan

The Conversation | Who is responsible for migrants?

Social media spreads hope and fear among Central America immigrants

Trump blasts migrant caravan; says he’s cutting Central American aid

Donald Trump threatens to cut $66 million in aid to Honduras unless migrant 'caravan' is stopped

Rising migration flows also mean more remittances – World Bank

No, President Obama, this is not you



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Just do it! - Reggae Girl Shaw signs deal with Nike

Jamaica, C'bbean have animation potential to develop and creativity to draw on – World Bank

Oshane Mais reigns on new track

Hosannah 2019 was delightful

Harris ready

T&T police commissioner says sorry after cops raid Buju Banton's hotel room

Photos & Video: PLP C1 Branch Easter Egg Hunt

SPORTS more
High rev! - Reynolds reigns at Motocross series after DaCosta Farm domination

First Past the Post

Jamaicans get off to strong start at Carifta Games

Chess Masters set to clash at Barita Chess Open

Just do it! - Reggae Girl Shaw signs deal with Nike

Fognini stuns Nadal to reach Monte Carlo final

Ronaldo helps Juventus to 8th straight title

POLITICS more
All hands on deck - Azar refutes suggestions of divisiveness ahead of tennis election

Jamaica's mature democracy

Malaysia revives massive China-backed project

Rainforest Seafoods invests in new facility in St Vincent

ARC donates storybooks to Dupont Primary

Sectoral Debate kicks-off

Betrayal!

BUSINESS more
Honda slows Accord, Civic production as buyers shift to SUVs

After years of crisis, Venezuelans wonder what is ‘normal’

Two Zooms soared after IPO: Did you buy the wrong one?

Cedric Stephens | Motor vehicle tech as accident witness

Oran Hall | The anatomy of an IPO

Francis Wade | 8 employee skills that require zero talent

‘Finsac-ed’ businessman refused permission to appeal property sale

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

CRIME more
The Police should leave Mr. Jagdeo alone

Mentally ill manslaughter convict starts fire in cell

Puruni Miner who murdered friend sentenced to 12 years imprisonment

What happened with Kaieteur, Canje Blocks was daylight robbery – Dr. Mangal

Shantae Skyers' death a failure of community?

Indian extradited to US from Singapore in call centre fraud

Defying the munchies

RELATED STORIES
Dismay as $500m foreign aid to Central America threatened by US in retaliation to latest migrant caravan

The Conversation | Who is responsible for migrants?

Social media spreads hope and fear among Central America immigrants

Trump blasts migrant caravan; says he’s cutting Central American aid

Donald Trump threatens to cut $66 million in aid to Honduras unless migrant 'caravan' is stopped

Rising migration flows also mean more remittances – World Bank

No, President Obama, this is not you

RECENT COMMENTS
44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
jack: Oh, and what if this attack end the other way around? Where the American tourist ended up dead while trying to protect his family? What would you think then?

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bossuet Alvim: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM helped me just yesterday in catching my cheating wife and now I have full control over her phone with out physical access to her phone. Thank you JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

RECENT COMMENTS
44yr Old American Male Charged for Manslaughter
jack: Oh, and what if this attack end the other way around? Where the American tourist ended up dead while trying to protect his family? What would you think then?

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bossuet Alvim: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM helped me just yesterday in catching my cheating wife and now I have full control over her phone with out physical access to her phone. Thank you JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...