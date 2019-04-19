Exxon announces 13th discovery in Stabroek Block

Kaieteur News - Friday, April 19, 2019

A recent discovery of high quality sandstone reservoir has taken Guyanaâs estimated number of recoverable barrels of crude oil well over 5.5 billion. The discovery, in the Yellowtail-1 well, is the fifth and largest discovery in the Turbot area of the block. Mike Cousins, senior vice...read more

