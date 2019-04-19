A New Referendum Date is Set

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, April 19, 2019

A new date of May eighth, 2019 has been set for the I.C.J. referendum to be held.Â  It succeeds the signing into law of the Belize Territorial Dispute Referendum Act [...]read more

