Govt minister calls on adults to stop confusing our youth

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 19, 2019

Minister ofÂ Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family & Gender Affairs,Â Catherine Daniel has called on adults to exhibit exemplary behavior at all times to prevent the youth from losing faith in them. She made that statement while speaking at a National Consultation held at...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
ANNOUNCEMENT: Works in Tete Morne could interrupt traffic and water service

Education Official challenges parents and children to be responsible

DSC and UVI sign agreement for continued partnership

CARICOM statement on 2nd day of visit to UN by CARICOM delegation

Plans in place for January 1st 2019 ban of Styrofoam and plastic items says Skerrit

Opposition Leader’s 2018 Independence Day message

Plans afoot to create recycling plant in Dominica



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Scars gives abuse presentation to Warwick Academy parents

Nathaniel's peacock sculpture took time and skill

TN Tatem students capture Blue Ribbon at Ag Show

BHS class tours Washington

She's a super showstopper

Turini Styles Covers For Marie Claire Magazine

“Bacch” For One Night

SPORTS more
Under-11’s football club fined £3,000 after substituting boy in a move his parents claimed was "racist" 

Patton eyes podium finish

Gold Cup hopefuls to miss All-Star game

Hopkins thrilled by collegiate victories

Stick to game plan and we can thrive, says Robinson

Cwi President Ricky Skerritt On The Passing Of Former Wicb President Pat Rousseau

Licensed venues questioned on event flyers

POLITICS more
Mueller’s 448-page report released

Indonesia warns against unrest amid competing claims of election victory

Browne’s actions could be costly

Ja ranked highest in the C'bean on respect for freedom of information

Consultations to begin on Noise Abatement Act

Mia outlines transport changes

Photojournalist sues Vegas police over 2017 sidewalk arrest

BUSINESS more
One Communications to pay dividend

Volatile March weather costs insurers

Customers bemused to find Rosebank closed

Jobs go as Butterfield closes banking centre

Retail concerns new Chamber head Fagundo

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 17 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 17 2019

TECH more
BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

CRIME more
VPA condemns murder of 8-y-o girl, subsequent jungle justice

Judge lets Romanian shoplifter out of prison early after she buys one-way plane ticket home as he says he wants to save taxpayer money

Head teacher struck off after failing to alert authorities about girl who was later beaten to death by family  

Three hurt in Harbour Road crash

Firearm, ammunition seized in Rollington Town, Kingston

19-year-old Bangladeshi girl set on fire after accusing headteacher of sex assault

Four Vincentians jailed 59 years over ganja possession

RELATED STORIES
ANNOUNCEMENT: Works in Tete Morne could interrupt traffic and water service

Education Official challenges parents and children to be responsible

DSC and UVI sign agreement for continued partnership

CARICOM statement on 2nd day of visit to UN by CARICOM delegation

Plans in place for January 1st 2019 ban of Styrofoam and plastic items says Skerrit

Opposition Leader’s 2018 Independence Day message

Plans afoot to create recycling plant in Dominica

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bossuet Alvim: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM helped me just yesterday in catching my cheating wife and now I have full control over her phone with out physical access to her phone. Thank you JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bossuet Alvim: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM helped me just yesterday in catching my cheating wife and now I have full control over her phone with out physical access to her phone. Thank you JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...