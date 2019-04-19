Wisconsin senator proposes tougher asylum requirements

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, April 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP): Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson says he is working on legislation to help stem the flow of migrants at the United States-Mexico border. Johnson wants to toughen the initial standard for asylum seekers to âmore than a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Trump's homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen resigns

Trump struggles with a growing problem on the border

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

US judge blocks arbitrary detention of Haitian asylum seeker

US toughens stance on Haitians seeking entry from Brazil 

White House says deportation flight to Honduras a 'signal'

Israel begins sending Eritreans home despite rights concerns



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
AmÃ¨lle takes off with with Runaway remix

From Buju to Bach - JYC celebrates 10 years

Uncajed Melodies V fantastic

Tuesday on The Rocks - Merging of cultures

Hot Frass blazes with Polo

Jah Lex gears up for Stronger

Prince Pin holds class

SPORTS more
Rousseau hailed for sporting contribution

Tottenham stun Man City, Liverpool join them in CL semi

Food For The Poor launches 5k walk/run

Sarwan lends experience at Windies camp

Roach eager to make his mark

It’s all about team work – East

‘Dada’ Daley relishing RSPL spotlight

POLITICS more
Notre Dame fire and Jamaican politics

Samuda: We had expected Damion's return to the Senate

Phillips renews call for anti-crime conference

Robert Persaud will play no role in elections campaign – Opposition Leader

PPP wants clean elections, but hires US firm linked to tampering

Parliament to reconvene on April 26…GECOM funding not on agenda

Politicians are not in power to do as they please

BUSINESS more
BOJ intervenes in FX market

Wisynco Chips in 30% for JP snacks

Caribbean growth impacted by failure to invest in infrastructure — IDB

Flood of lawsuits, flight of investors on cards with US Cuba move

Facebook and other social media platforms must better police content on their platforms

Knutsford Court reaping benefits of eco-friendly programme

Walter Molano | Scratching the surface

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Here we go once again

Facebook and other social media platforms must better police content on their platforms

T'dad cops search for kidnapped Jamaican businessman

Ex-Peru president kills himself as police try to arrest him

Effective parenting can stem violence – VPA

Slain superdad’s daughter loses cancer battle

Human trafficking task force gets a boost

RELATED STORIES
Trump's homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen resigns

Trump struggles with a growing problem on the border

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

US judge blocks arbitrary detention of Haitian asylum seeker

US toughens stance on Haitians seeking entry from Brazil 

White House says deportation flight to Honduras a 'signal'

Israel begins sending Eritreans home despite rights concerns

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bossuet Alvim: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM helped me just yesterday in catching my cheating wife and now I have full control over her phone with out physical access to her phone. Thank you JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bossuet Alvim: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM helped me just yesterday in catching my cheating wife and now I have full control over her phone with out physical access to her phone. Thank you JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...