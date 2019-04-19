More Mistakes Pointed Out in Referendum Bill

Channel 5 Belize - Thursday, April 19, 2019

Another error in dates, as highlighted by Senator Courtenay, has to do with the coming into force of the I.C.J. Â Â The drafters of the bill also bungled the date when [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The I.C.J. Debate through the Eyes of the N.G.O. Senator

Eamon Courtenay – No Mention of Honduras in Schwebel’s Legal Opinion

Less than 2 Months for the I.C.J. Referendum

Elrington: I.C.J. Referendum is for Belizeans Living in the Country

Courtenay Proposes ‘Deep Freeze’ as I.C.J. Alternative

Chamber Takes No Side on the I.C.J. Referendum

Should Assad Shoman Lead I.C.J. Referendum Campaign?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
International Kite Festival, a potential tourism product

GTyme Productionz To Release “I’m A Winner”

Let's go faster, Dad!

Workshop: Calling All Seniors, Share Your Stories

Entertainment On The Go

Frassman Brilliant excited about US performance

Hezron fights for young girls on new track

SPORTS more
Big Baby Tests Positive for Banned Substance

Photos & Results: BBA Grand Prix Road Race

Photos & Results: Bermuda Karting Club Race

National consultation to strengthen family and community underway

Former WICB president Rousseau passes

Tributes pour in for cricket giant Pat Rousseau

Mass General Sponsor ‘Remarkable Triathletes’

POLITICS more
P.S.U. Stands behind Registering Officer, Jerrylyn Bruce

Transportation sector meeting underway at Government HQ

Phillips again calls for immediate convening of stakeholders' meeting on crime

Minister Meets With Waste Management Team

Indonesian president poised for re-election after mammoth poll

PLP Extends Condolences To Beek Family

Mottley’s call

BUSINESS more
Retail concerns new Chamber head Fagundo

Column: Looking At Island’s Digital Asset Plans

Premier Burt On Job Losses At Butterfield Bank

Ascendant shares rise 1.4%

Redundancies at Butterfield Bank

Butterfield Streamlines, Closes Rosebank Centre

Axa XL adds hostage and assault bonus cover

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
The Hazards of Illegal Wirings

Separate Shootings in Stann Creek District Leave Two Men Injured

Robbers on the Loose in Cayo

Cop shot, injured as gunmen attack Spaldings Police Station

Man charged after police officers sprayed with ammonia

North Korea test-fires a new tactical guided weapon

Justice systems worldwide fail women reporting domestic violence, ActionAid warn

RELATED STORIES
The I.C.J. Debate through the Eyes of the N.G.O. Senator

Eamon Courtenay – No Mention of Honduras in Schwebel’s Legal Opinion

Less than 2 Months for the I.C.J. Referendum

Elrington: I.C.J. Referendum is for Belizeans Living in the Country

Courtenay Proposes ‘Deep Freeze’ as I.C.J. Alternative

Chamber Takes No Side on the I.C.J. Referendum

Should Assad Shoman Lead I.C.J. Referendum Campaign?

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bossuet Alvim: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM helped me just yesterday in catching my cheating wife and now I have full control over her phone with out physical access to her phone. Thank you JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bossuet Alvim: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM helped me just yesterday in catching my cheating wife and now I have full control over her phone with out physical access to her phone. Thank you JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...