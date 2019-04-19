UTech looks to law school September

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, April 19, 2019

Principal of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), Professor Stephen Vasciannie, has set his sights on opening the doors of a law school at the Papine, St Andrew, campus when the 2019-20 academic year gets under way in September. He will...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The many achievements of the University of Technology

Seven programmes accredited at UTech

UTech's law programme granted UCJ accreditation

UTech holds special law classes

Untenable! - Vasciannie calls for change to CARICOM legal training pact, law school for UTech

Norman Manley admits only seven of 400 'outsiders' this year

An astounding class of law students



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Are you for real?

Uninvited guests are a nuisance

Avengers: Endgame

New admission rates – April 26

Sean Paul to perform at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Belly Woman and Actor Boy Awards pics

Ashanti was working with Nipsey Hussle before his death

SPORTS more
Letter to the Sports EditorMajority of clubs in North Essequibo support an impartial Ombudsman

Payless Variety Store, Guyana Committee of Services support Fisherman Masters

RHTYSC Cricket Teams to host Day of Sports for Namilco 50th Anniversary

Concacaf Men’s Olympic QualifiersGuyana among 16 participating Caribbean nations; draw to be held today

Sarwan accepts invitation to work with West Indies men

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketPG march into 4th consecutive final as Harcourt shinesCrawford, Andrews power...

Help us! - Referees call for ­support

POLITICS more
PPP hires US firm to boost election campaign

Private court action filed to block GECOM’s house-to-house

Evangelical hypocrisy and the age of Trump

Do the SOCU acts represent the irony of ironies?

The APNU/AFC Govt. has outlived its usefulness; too late for outreaches

Attorney General Questions Figures Stated by Chief Elections Officer

Jerrylyn Bruce Vs Chief Election Officers; Emails Leaked!

BUSINESS more
Francine Derby | Tax cuts may breathe life into probate practice

Tiger Woods’ win could have golf industry roaring back

Democrats subpoena banks as they probe Trump finances

Europe looks to remould Internet with new copyright rules

CreditInfo expands regionally, stores information in Jamaica

Real estate adds jobs mostly for women, agriculture sheds male workers

Inflation optimism - March data offers hope for BOJ target

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketPG march into 4th consecutive final as Harcourt shinesCrawford, Andrews power...

Attempted murder accused suffers from Delusion Disorder

Police deny being instructed to arrest Jagdeo

How many more?

Gun stolen from exhibit room ‘miraculously returned’-was linked to shooting death of mentally ill man by city constable

Police crack gang in two Berbice robberies-suspect leads ranks to shotgun

Gunmen kill money changer outside mall-escape on bike with cash and firearm

RELATED STORIES
The many achievements of the University of Technology

Seven programmes accredited at UTech

UTech's law programme granted UCJ accreditation

UTech holds special law classes

Untenable! - Vasciannie calls for change to CARICOM legal training pact, law school for UTech

Norman Manley admits only seven of 400 'outsiders' this year

An astounding class of law students

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...