Ann-Marie Vaz sworn in as Portland Eastern MP

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

Ann-Marie Vaz has been sworn in as Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern. Vaz took the Oath of Allegiance in Gordon House this afternoon. "Mrs Vaz I welcome you to the Parliament," declared House Speaker Pearnel Charles. Applause and...read more

