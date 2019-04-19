Jamaica proclaims April 16 as Education and Sharing Day

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen proclaimed today as Education and Sharing Day as a day of increased focus on education in a time of increasing concern over moral standards. This is a first for Jamaica. April 16 is used to mark the global...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Murders drop by 7.5 per cent

#EastPortlandBattle| Final count completed, gives Vaz slightly higher victory margin

Ruel Reid resigns

Makeshift dump causing pain for some residents in Payne Land

Throne Speech | Government to upgrade 'big yards'

New judges sworn in

Manchester High past student Chevano Baker is 2019 Rhodes Scholar



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Comedy festival drops name of Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries following transgender row  

Promoters capitalise on soca vs dancehall theme

Gospel singer Sebastian Braham prays for recovery

Bulpus having a ‘Grand Time’ with new rhythm

‘A me buss Mackerel’ - Ganggoolie defends excluding Internet star from new music video

Soca Sundays

Clear values suit retired scientist to a tee

SPORTS more
Layou man charged with attempted murder

Popular duo to perform new single

Mount Alvernia not a one-person team - But coach says 45-goal forward’s health still crucial

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: General Manager

Cricket West Indies Confirm Squad For Odi Tri-series In Ireland

CWI’s UNDER-15 SUPER50 CUP BOWLS OFF IN ANTIGUA

Cwi Confirms Management Team And Coaching Staff For West Indies Senior Men’s Team

POLITICS more
Ann Marie Vaz takes oath as MP

Opposition leader says gov't must account for borrowed funds for NIDS

PNP welcomes Govt's announcement to end contract work scheme in tourism sector

PNP says Gov't must account for funds borrowed for NIDS

Road, drainage reinstatement work to start shortly along Sir John Golding Road

NWA to commence repairs on Sir John Golding Road

Manning kept in dark by Giants

BUSINESS more
Coldwell Banker Bermuda is number one

Seminars will offer insurance insights

Visitor Services Centre Opens In St. George’s

Colello joining Partner Re in Americas

Ignite Bermuda sparks major interest

Outgoing Chamber president says issues remain

Rum Barrel sets itself for a roll of success

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
WANTED: Renico Dadrian Murray

Layou man charged with attempted murder

BPS Investigation Into Fatal Collision Continues

Extinction Rebellion: Climate protesters dodge arrest after police run out of cells

Second biker was 'riding with victim'

WANTED: Kishawn Diego Barton

Layou man charged with murder

RELATED STORIES
Murders drop by 7.5 per cent

#EastPortlandBattle| Final count completed, gives Vaz slightly higher victory margin

Ruel Reid resigns

Makeshift dump causing pain for some residents in Payne Land

Throne Speech | Government to upgrade 'big yards'

New judges sworn in

Manchester High past student Chevano Baker is 2019 Rhodes Scholar

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...