Tourism growth stimulates investments, says Bartlett

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica â Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says the dynamic growth in tourism is stimulating investment activity across Jamaica, where jobs and opportunities are being created in local communities.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Record arrivals for 2018/19 winter season

'Unbelievable'

Jamaica welcomes one million visitors in first nine weeks of 2019

'Historic'

Tourism minister projects 41,000 new jobs by 2022

Bartlett says tourism growth figures on track

Stakeholders optimistic about tourism industry’s growth — Bartlett



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Clear values suit retired scientist to a tee

Tribute Of Song & Word For Leroy Simmons

Local Author Publishes “Fortes And Foibles”

Spoiler Alert - We Meet Again, in Winterfell

Bunny Wailer Bday I-Lebration

'Jolly good' show

Eclectic Davis on the mark

SPORTS more
Cricket West Indies Confirm Squad For Odi Tri-series In Ireland

CWI’s UNDER-15 SUPER50 CUP BOWLS OFF IN ANTIGUA

Cwi Confirms Management Team And Coaching Staff For West Indies Senior Men’s Team

Davis Stars As Tt Defeat Leeward Islands In Round 2 Of Cwi Under15 Super50 Cup

Cwi Appoints New Independent Director

Nothing to apologise for, Flora

Futsal event raises funds for programme

POLITICS more
Cricket West Indies Confirm Squad For Odi Tri-series In Ireland

Political row brewing in Australia over repatriation of Isil orphans in Syria

Indonesia gears up for world's biggest single-day election

Spoiler Alert - We Meet Again, in Winterfell

Paul Wright | Urgent changes required at Caymanas Park

Immigration Corner | How does the filing system work?

Militant PNPYO getting quiet support from some elders

BUSINESS more
Visitor Services Centre Opens In St. George’s

Colello joining Partner Re in Americas

Ignite Bermuda sparks major interest

Outgoing Chamber president says issues remain

Rum Barrel sets itself for a roll of success

BII To Host Seminars For Young Professionals

PartnerRe Appoint Colello: P&C Americas CEO

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
ANNOUNCEMENT: How to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers

Clubber threatens police

Man claims knife was for protection

Armed robbery at Pembroke store

Homeless man admits death threats to Premier

Man killed in police car crash identified

Video: April 16th Bernews Morning Newsflash

RELATED STORIES
Record arrivals for 2018/19 winter season

'Unbelievable'

Jamaica welcomes one million visitors in first nine weeks of 2019

'Historic'

Tourism minister projects 41,000 new jobs by 2022

Bartlett says tourism growth figures on track

Stakeholders optimistic about tourism industry’s growth — Bartlett

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cope Tech: COPE TECHS HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED IF HACKS COULD HACK THINGS LIKE WE SEE THEM DO IN THE MOVIES?🤔 YES they can!!! Hacking a Phone or Computer, Hacking an Email, Hacking a credit card, Hacking a...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...