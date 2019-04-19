SCJ Holdings accelerating housing development and community regularisation programme

Jamaica Observer - Friday, April 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings Limited (SCJH) will be accelerating its housing development and community regularisation programme, for the benefit of displaced sugar workers and their dependents.ÃÂ Some five communities are targeted for the 2019/20 financial...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
DBJ targets $26.4 billion in investments for 2019/20

$100m allocated to assist Monymusk workers

Self-financing public bodies to spend $71.9b on capital projects

More sugar workers to get housing solutions

Free land for squatters as Gov’t regularises St Catherine community

Aubyn Hill leaves sugar divestment

Sugar workers get lease agreements



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Serving wine at right temperature ... without a microwave

'I feel most alive when I'm acting'

Norwegians To Take Over Triathlon Instagram

Norwegians To Take Over Triathlon Instagram

Koffee wins at dubplate awards

My Scheme was blazing hot

Benzly Hype to reward high school with laptop

SPORTS more
MTM Tennis B Bowl Quarter-Finals Results

James Finnigan Wins But Florida Tech Fall

MTM Tennis B Bowl Quarter-Finals Results

James Finnigan Wins But Florida Tech Fall

Leverock: Bermuda ready for Gold Cup mission

Terceira wins landmark case against BOA

Rangers: 'armed police did nothing'

POLITICS more
May faces quit call after securing Brexit delay

Terceira wins landmark case against BOA

28 more Dominican families to receive new homes says PM Skerrit

Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt

Crawford to remain in Portland Eastern

Portland Eastern is no bellwether

May says politicians have duty to complete Brexit

BUSINESS more
BEDC plans more incubators

Caddyshack mini-golf bar adds food service

Blacklisting not an issue for insurers – yet

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 11 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: April 11 2019

Walter Molano | Argentina: A cornucopia of possibilities

Russia closes grip on internet

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Taxi owners to boost night-time coverage

Tearful woman recounts alleged sex attacks

Activist calls on Rangers to 'protect legacy'

Rangers: 'armed police did nothing'

Time to stop treating Assange like a criminal

WikiLeaks founder stopped being a journalist if he stole computers

Cops recover 40 stolen cell-site batteries in St James

RELATED STORIES
DBJ targets $26.4 billion in investments for 2019/20

$100m allocated to assist Monymusk workers

Self-financing public bodies to spend $71.9b on capital projects

More sugar workers to get housing solutions

Free land for squatters as Gov’t regularises St Catherine community

Aubyn Hill leaves sugar divestment

Sugar workers get lease agreements

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...