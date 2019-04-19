'I had an abortion'... Cuthbert-Flynn said she terminated pregnancy at 19

Jamaica Star - Friday, April 19, 2019

Olympian Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn on Wednesday revealed that she had an abortion at age 19. Cuthbert-Flynn, 55, who subsequently gave birth to two children, said she decided to terminate the pregnancy in order to save her life. The member of...read more

Cuthbert Flynn seeks repeal of abortion legislation

Juliet is back - Cuthbert-Flynn returns to the political scene with renewed focus on education

It's a girl! Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn gives birth

Better than London - Cuthbert-Flynn

History-making Olympian - Only the best is good enough for Cuthbert-Flynn

Pregnant and powerful - JLP expects that Cuthbert-Flynn will take West Rural St Andrew

#JaVotes2016: JLP's Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn upbeat, believes she can take St Andrew West Rural seat



