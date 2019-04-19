Spry Training issues challenge to be Angels of Love

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, April 19, 2019

Stacey Halsall-Peart, chief operating officer of Advanced Integrated Systems Limited, has always been passionate about the health of children, so when her Spry Training group issued a challenge to its participants to support the Angels of Love...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Can the intelligent home concept work in Jamaica?

Distant diagnoses - Taking the travel out of healthcare

Distant diagnoses - Taking the travel out of healthcare

In Exchange

Footprints: Pauline Gooden -A wonderful life remembered

Pauline Gooden: A wonderful life remembered

Swim Against the Tide on Saturday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chance the Rapper thanks his wife

JMTC’s Easter concert a success, ‘No Good Deed’ unconventional

Diddy apologises after leaving flirty comment for J-Lo

ICCR Foundation Day – A cultural exchange between India and Ja

Judge threatens to stop Carnival cruise ships from docking in US

Photos: Children's hospital now has cardiac centre

Booba Starr shines on new single

SPORTS more
Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt

Tottenham confirm ‘significant’ Kane ligament injury

Barshim, Samba add to IAAF Heritage Collection

Edwin Allen speedsters set to sizzle at Penns

Tanya Lee | Carifta doesn’t offer much for Jamaica’s young athletes

‘We have to work together’ - Azar confirms Tennis Jamaica presidency bid, calls for unity

NCB sponsors National Grade Chess Champs set for weekend

POLITICS more
Reifer, Haynes appointed to bring back passion – Skerritt

Crawford to remain in Portland Eastern

Portland Eastern is no bellwether

May says politicians have duty to complete Brexit

St Catherine High gets state-of-the art science lab

JISCO/Alpart assists 540 St Elizabeth farmers

Phillips blames media, pollsters

BUSINESS more
Walter Molano | Argentina: A cornucopia of possibilities

Russia closes grip on internet

Rite Aid cuts 95% of outstanding shares to hit NYSE minimum

Airbnb reverses course on listings in Israeli settlements

Judge threatens to stop Carnival cruise ships from docking in US

Retailers try to lure customers with free Uber rides

BOJ lifts epayment transaction limits, but tightens oversight

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Tanya Lee | Carifta doesn’t offer much for Jamaica’s young athletes

Behold, the Peace Garden - St Andrew Rotary club aims to resolve disputes

Uchence Wilson Gang Trial | Pawnshop exec reveals suspect warning signs

Two more murders rock Hanover

No more batteration

'Another sad day for a child'

J'cans among 123 nabbed in NJ immigration sweep

RELATED STORIES
Can the intelligent home concept work in Jamaica?

Distant diagnoses - Taking the travel out of healthcare

Distant diagnoses - Taking the travel out of healthcare

In Exchange

Footprints: Pauline Gooden -A wonderful life remembered

Pauline Gooden: A wonderful life remembered

Swim Against the Tide on Saturday

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...