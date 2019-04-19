Relatives refute reports of West Berbice man falling off truck and dying

Kaieteur News - Friday, April 19, 2019

Relatives of the now dead John Mohamed are disputing an article carried in this publication on Wednesday. The article reported that the man met his demise by falling from his brotherâs truck. Relatives are further refuting reports that the incident occurred while the driver was returning...read more

