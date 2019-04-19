Plastic bottle refund deposit scheme on track — Matthew Samuda

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, April 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Chairman of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), Senator Matthew Samuda, says plans are on track for the launch of the deposit refund scheme for plastic bottles this year.The scheme, which will provide a cash refund to consumers who return their plastic bottles, is...read more

