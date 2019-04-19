Dominica establishes diplomatic relations with Armenia

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 19, 2019

The Commonwealth of Dominica and the Republic of Armenia and have established diplomatic relations. Public Radio of Armenia is reporting in an article on its website that âa protocol on establishment of relations between the two countries was signed by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dominica establishes diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka

Bannis-Roberts feels “privileged and honoured” to be appointed UN Ambassador

Castle Bruce DLP branch congratulates Loreen Bannis-Roberts

UPDATE: Loreen Bannis-Roberts is new UN representative

Castle Bruce Constituency congratulates Bannis-Roberts on appointment

Loreen Bannis-Roberts is Dominica’s new UN Ambassador

Loreen Bannis-Roberts is new UN representative



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Video: Gibbons Launch ‘Violeta By Mango’ Line

Photos: Cake Exhibits At The 2019 Ag Show

Photos: Poultry Exhibits At 2019 Ag Show

Photos: Plant Exhibits At 2019 Ag Show

Teamwork triumphs in Triple Challenge

Two regional airlines offer travel discounts for Jazz ‘n Creole

Genius move: DJ takes party to UK

SPORTS more
Viewing Deck Hospitality Lounge For Triathlon

BFA Appleby U13 Knock Out Cup Semi-Finals

BFA Appleby U13 Knock Out Cup Semi-Finals

Bermuda to face Haiti in Gold Cup opener

A fresh coat of paint to honour Daulphin

Photos & Results: Premier, First Division Football

Photos/Results: Robins, Budgies, U21 Team Win

POLITICS more
JISCO/Alpart assists 540 St Elizabeth farmers

Grand Bazaar opens second Dockyard outlet

Indian elections open as 900 million voters give their verdict on Narendra Modi

Manufacturing — The bastard child of the PNP and JLP

Phillips should remain as PNP president

Maduro on image repair

Shirley Myers remembered as generous, JLP game-changer

BUSINESS more
IoD offers two-day leadership course

BF&M raises quarterly dividend by 9%

Gibbons launches plus-size Violeta line

Institute Of Directors To Hold Leadership Course

Afford & Lopes Join Third Point Reinsurance

Two regional airlines offer travel discounts for Jazz ‘n Creole

M&A trends - buyer protections

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
NWA undertakes $25M improvement works on Blue Hole roadway in St James

J'can among 123 nabbed in immigration sweep in New Jersey

UPDATE: Assange charged in US with computer hacking conspiracy

Gangs targeting autistic gamers in bid to create next generation of cyber-criminals, police warn

Police investigate attacks at Rangers

Wikileaks' Assange arrested in London after Ecuador pulls asylum

Man caught using FLOW batteries to power sound system

RELATED STORIES
Dominica establishes diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka

Bannis-Roberts feels “privileged and honoured” to be appointed UN Ambassador

Castle Bruce DLP branch congratulates Loreen Bannis-Roberts

UPDATE: Loreen Bannis-Roberts is new UN representative

Castle Bruce Constituency congratulates Bannis-Roberts on appointment

Loreen Bannis-Roberts is Dominica’s new UN Ambassador

Loreen Bannis-Roberts is new UN representative

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...