GraceKennedy Foundation moves to restore health to Kingston Harbour

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, April 19, 2019

WITH NEWS of pollution levels that now rule out swimming at Kingston Harbour, and which put human health at risk, the GraceKennedy Foundation is looking to marshal collaborative action to see the worldâs reputed seventh-deepest natural harbour rid...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
City harbour worth cleaning

'Action Ann' and Jamaica's promise

Mona GeoInformatics conducting tests on solid waste in Kingston Harbour

Mona Geoinformatics aims to reduce waste in Kingston Harbour

'Refuse' Cay

Cutting out contamination in Kingston Harbour

Clean up Kingston Harbour!



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Nuh Dutty Up Di Road ... Revellers urged to keep Jamaica clean during carnival season

Time to step up - Menzies - Reggae Girlz coach calls for more support for top striker

Nuh dutty up the road: JET reminds carnival revellers

Shaggy returns to roots

Natural Vibes savours Int'l Wine

Kapri banks on Midtown Party

Finger-licking entertainment

SPORTS more
This Day in History — April 11

Goals galore in Barbados Cup

Gayle shines but Pollard, Joseph help Mumbai to thrilling win

Future Stars tennis series gets going this weekend

Real Mona eye strategic placing in KSAFA Super League

Ozil finally earns Emery’s trust at Arsenal

Tough group for Jamaica in Beach Soccer Championship

POLITICS more
Manufacturing — The bastard child of the PNP and JLP

Phillips should remain as PNP president

Maduro on image repair

Shirley Myers remembered as generous, JLP game-changer

Ten years after body found in car trunk… Fuel Dealer’s wife charged with murder

I have no respect for corrupt politicians

Human Trafficking with a political agenda: A full scale investigation by IOM and other agencies is needed

BUSINESS more
Second recall for Ford pickups

Angel’s Care Foundation empowers youths

New lab igniting spirit of excellence, says St Catherine High principal

Councillors urged to do more to help farmers

Manufacturing — The bastard child of the PNP and JLP

US urges IMF reforms, rejects funding increase

IMF puts Jamaican growth at 1.7% for 2019

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
This Day in History — April 11

Maduro on image repair

Health and security expo for Savanna-la-mar tomorrow

Cop accused of Hellshire robbery granted bail

Daddy, don't kill mommy!

Witness: Accused gangsters were top sales agents of pawnshop

Sheraton shooting victim laid to rest

RELATED STORIES
City harbour worth cleaning

'Action Ann' and Jamaica's promise

Mona GeoInformatics conducting tests on solid waste in Kingston Harbour

Mona Geoinformatics aims to reduce waste in Kingston Harbour

'Refuse' Cay

Cutting out contamination in Kingston Harbour

Clean up Kingston Harbour!

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

RECENT COMMENTS
PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
agent mark: Hi guys I am the master of BLANK ATM AND CREDIT CARD,BITCOINS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE for everyone. We sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers worldwide, the card has a daily...

BA customer details hacked
ANNA MARIA: Hi Viewers Get your Blank ATM card that works in all ATM machines all over the world.. We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...