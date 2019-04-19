Singapore makes record seizure of endangered Pangolin scales

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, April 19, 2019

They are poached for their meat, which is eaten as a delicacy in Vietnam and China, and for their scales, which are used in traditional Asian medicine, including for treatments to aid breast-feeding, and to relieve skin disease, rheumatism and asthma none of which are supported by science. In...read more

