My body, My blood

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, April 19, 2019

âWhile they were eating, Jesus took bread, and when He had given thanks, He broke it and gave it to His disciples, saying, âTake and eat; this is my bodyâ. Then He took a cup, and when He had given thanks, He gave it to them, saying, âDrink from...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
The Lord's Supper - The greatest expression of God's love

Give blood, save a life

Give blood, save a life

The wine of astonishment? - Catholic priest says alcohol restriction is not necessary

Religion & Culture: 'Saint Paul' or 'Paul The Villain'

Jesus no longer stirs our blood

Passover and Holy Thursday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Shiny hole-in-one prize awaits at Sandals Golf and Jerk Festival

Girlz settling well in South Africa

Bescenta is armed and ready for local stages

Sesame Street’s Kimberly Wright on recruit mission

Nesbeth tour blues

Temporary road closure for UWI Carnival

Malbec Day marks success of grape in new home

SPORTS more
Mamdeen poised for triple glory today

Immaculate, Campion retain titles at Mayberry Swim Meet

Late surge hands Barbados CNA title

Shiny hole-in-one prize awaits at Sandals Golf and Jerk Festival

SVREL Tipster Competition

W’house will punish Cavalier – Bent

Cavalier trio ready to shine

POLITICS more
The Journey continues: Deliverance Evangelistic Association celebrates 43 years

Official count in Portland Eastern polls expected by Sunday

Guyana Volleyball Federation shortlists U21 players for French Guiana tourneyOne Day tournament on today in Berbice

Guyana’s debut Concacaf U17 boys’ squad shaped by CSEC exam dates – GFF

Does Guyana need politicians?-Dr. Yesu Persaud

Why Guyana has remained poor?

Some comments which are not consistent with the AFC

BUSINESS more
B.E.L Proposes to Maintain Mean Electricity Rate for 2019-2020

Ascendant shares tumble 10%

RA: Market Will Soon Be Opened To New Entrants

Eight entrepreneurs in BEDC incubator

PM Holness, wife to open science lab at St Catherine High School

Walter Molano | Socialism 101: Adding light to the discourse

Video: Enterprise Incubator Press Conference

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
The Journey continues: Deliverance Evangelistic Association celebrates 43 years

Venezuelan asylum seeker shot dead in T&T

30 detained for illegal items in Cassava Piece raid

'Use conflict resolution instead of resorting to violence'

Sentencing of three cops delayed until May 17

Heat on cop

Body in car trunk…Cops interview wife of slain fuel dealer following arrest at airport

RELATED STORIES
The Lord's Supper - The greatest expression of God's love

Give blood, save a life

Give blood, save a life

The wine of astonishment? - Catholic priest says alcohol restriction is not necessary

Religion & Culture: 'Saint Paul' or 'Paul The Villain'

Jesus no longer stirs our blood

Passover and Holy Thursday

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...