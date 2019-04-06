Pictures of the Day: 6 April 2019

Telegraph UK - Saturday, April 19, 2019

Pictures of the Day: 6 April 2019 - News elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon ALL SECTIONS More 06 Apr 2019 Pictures of the Day: 6 April 2019 1 of 14 Amal Clooney accompanied by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives in Dinard, France, for the Media...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Former Mi5 chief calls for tighter regulations on social media firms 

Dementia patients should be offered music and dance therapy   

Wanted fugitive and suspect in Josh Hanson murder returns to the UK

Royals joined by Sir David Attenborough at premiere of Netflix's 'Our Planet' nature documentary

Pictures of the Day: 5 April 2019

Aintree Festival drone warning amid fears celebrities' helicopters could be grounded

Watch: Brazilian radio station robbed at gunpoint during live broadcast



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Temporary road closure for UWI Carnival

Malbec Day marks success of grape in new home

Canjelae coming home for Cup Match

Koffee serves up rich reggae music - Says Billboard number one will open doors for other young talent

Dwayno to release five albums in 2019

King Jahliveya ‘takes it easy’ in Ghana

Frassman Brilliant and Gyptian team up to create ‘Magic’

SPORTS more
Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson (84* & 2-19) powers ‘F’ Division to win over TSURamkarran’s 58 lead HQ...

MYO Inter Jamaat softball continues tomorrow

Milo Schools’ football tournament Finalists to be decided today

Man accused of killing Albouystown footballer weeps in courtroom

Lascaris cries foul

NEBL: Defenders Versus Dream Ballaz

Bartica Football Association U-15, 17 and Senior Leagues moving apace

POLITICS more
Does Guyana need politicians?-Dr. Yesu Persaud

Why Guyana has remained poor?

Some comments which are not consistent with the AFC

Change Dual Citizens Law

Is Councilor Elijio Upset with Belize City Council?

#EastPortlandBattle | Ballot recounting expected to take three days

Holness to headline inaugural JamCham Awards Banquet in Atlanta

BUSINESS more
B.E.L Proposes to Maintain Mean Electricity Rate for 2019-2020

Ascendant shares tumble 10%

RA: Market Will Soon Be Opened To New Entrants

Eight entrepreneurs in BEDC incubator

PM Holness, wife to open science lab at St Catherine High School

Walter Molano | Socialism 101: Adding light to the discourse

Video: Enterprise Incubator Press Conference

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Body in car trunk…Cops interview wife of slain fuel dealer following arrest at airport

Fraudster jailed in absence remanded after appearing on another charge

Woman pretends to be murder victim’s mom to raise funeral money

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson (84* & 2-19) powers ‘F’ Division to win over TSURamkarran’s 58 lead HQ...

Man accused of killing Albouystown footballer weeps in courtroom

Guyana gets UK help to fight cyber crime

Man jailed for 12 years for carnal knowledge of girl, 4

RELATED STORIES
Former Mi5 chief calls for tighter regulations on social media firms 

Dementia patients should be offered music and dance therapy   

Wanted fugitive and suspect in Josh Hanson murder returns to the UK

Royals joined by Sir David Attenborough at premiere of Netflix's 'Our Planet' nature documentary

Pictures of the Day: 5 April 2019

Aintree Festival drone warning amid fears celebrities' helicopters could be grounded

Watch: Brazilian radio station robbed at gunpoint during live broadcast

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...