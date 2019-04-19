Transport Board launches smart cards

Nation News - Saturday, April 19, 2019

The Transport Board's smart cards will come on stream on Wednesday. The state-owned entity, in a press statement on Friday, revealed the Travel Smart cardsÂ  will be available to the public for use...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PSVs: Hike too high

Mia’s bus fare ease

Late bus leaves commuters stranded

Transport Board probing bus video

PSV Centre soon on stream

Smart bus cards coming

Changes en route



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Temporary road closure for UWI Carnival

Malbec Day marks success of grape in new home

Canjelae coming home for Cup Match

Koffee serves up rich reggae music - Says Billboard number one will open doors for other young talent

Dwayno to release five albums in 2019

King Jahliveya ‘takes it easy’ in Ghana

Frassman Brilliant and Gyptian team up to create ‘Magic’

SPORTS more
Bartica Football Association U-15, 17 and Senior Leagues moving apace

General Auto Repairs Spartans capture Adam Sanford Cricket4Life T20 title

Phoenix Karate Association capture team kata title KIMAG Inter School C/Ships

WDCA/Beacon Cafe 50 Overs TourneyKhan’s century spurs Sawpit to 77-run win over Belle Vue

Wins for Enmore, Buxton, Betterhope A, Golden Achievers and Lusignan

Equestrian: Terceira, Lopes Compete In Belgium

Pompano Couples Golf Tournament Day 3

POLITICS more
#EastPortlandBattle | Ballot recounting expected to take three days

Holness to headline inaugural JamCham Awards Banquet in Atlanta

PM Holness, wife to open science lab at St Catherine High School

UK's May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30

Euthanasia comes to the fore in Spanish election campaign after 70-year-old's arrest for helping wife die 

Netanyahu makes last minute bid to rally Right-wing Israeli voters in tight election

AG says government to go forward with amendments to election laws

BUSINESS more
Ascendant shares tumble 10%

RA: Market Will Soon Be Opened To New Entrants

Eight entrepreneurs in BEDC incubator

PM Holness, wife to open science lab at St Catherine High School

Walter Molano | Socialism 101: Adding light to the discourse

Video: Enterprise Incubator Press Conference

Greens buy HSBC building on Front Street

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Weekly Round-up: Vaz wins in Portland Eastern… Cop charged with murder… Ja to host Gold Cup match

Pompano Couples Golf Tournament Day 3

Instil greater values of life, property in children, national parent/teachers group urges

Former Guyana police officer jailed for raping 7-y-o

Temporary road closure for UWI Carnival

Fatal crash in St James

St James motorcyclist killed in crash

RELATED STORIES
PSVs: Hike too high

Mia’s bus fare ease

Late bus leaves commuters stranded

Transport Board probing bus video

PSV Centre soon on stream

Smart bus cards coming

Changes en route

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Na Na: i just want to say a very big thank you to SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM. its not all hackers that can do what this hacker did for me. Now I have full access to my hubby phone thanks SPYEXPERT0.

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...