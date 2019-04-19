Minor quake strikes Portland

Jamaica Observer - Friday, April 19, 2019

PORTLAND, Jamaica â The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, says a minor earthquake was felt in the eastern section of the island last night.The unit said the 3.2 quake occurred at 8:42 pm and was located near Moore Town in Portland.The tremor had a depth of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Minor quake felt in Bluefields, Westmoreland

Minor earthquake felt in sections of Jamaica

Minor earthquake strikes

3.0 quake rattles Blue Mountains

3.0 quake hits St Thomas

Quake jolts parts of Jamaica

3.9 quake in Portland last night



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Barbadian films in Caribbean Film Festival in China

Jazz ‘n Creole has grown by ‘leaps and bounds’, Piper says

A sense of belonging not universally shared

After 12: Touch a Green's 90s Retro Day Rave

Cast says goodbye to HBO’s groundbreaking ‘Game of Thrones’

Poster contest promoting Jamaican music internationally

Til Shiloh band returns ‘home’ as one big family

SPORTS more
Racers urged to 'arrive and drive'

'Poor officiating' cost Bermuda

Cleveland strengthen ranks

Hood win cup final dress rehearsal

Unfamiliar conditions await youth sailors in Algarrobo

Ruling goes in Brangman's favour

Jessica Lewis Wins 100M & 200M In Daytona

POLITICS more
Premier Meets With American Congressmen

Photos: SCENES FROM PORTLAND EASTERN

Socialism 101: Adding light to the discourse

It’s politics time again

By-election drives small business sales in Port Antonio

'Action do dat'

‘It’s a new dawn’ - Labourites celebrate breaking 30-year PNP spell

BUSINESS more
Greens buy HSBC building on Front Street

Ignite Receives Over 100 Applications In A Week

Green Family Purchase Former HSBC Building

Apollo raising billions for Athene fund

Ignite deadline moved up as 100-plus apply

Only way is up for Atelerie

Butterfield Bank: March Share Repurchases

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
Corrections officer loses smuggling appeal

Rising tensions at Westgate prison

Troubled school housed Bermudians

Another lottery scam suspect nabbed in St James

Birmingham pub bombings inquest: Jury concludes 21 victims were murdered by the IRA

Court orders mental assessment for NZ massacre suspect, murder charges added

Video: April 5th Bernews Morning Newsflash

RELATED STORIES
Minor quake felt in Bluefields, Westmoreland

Minor earthquake felt in sections of Jamaica

Minor earthquake strikes

3.0 quake rattles Blue Mountains

3.0 quake hits St Thomas

Quake jolts parts of Jamaica

3.9 quake in Portland last night

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...