Guyana under siege by the big, bad bully

Kaieteur News - Friday, April 19, 2019

DEAR EDITOR, APNU+AFC demands all must respect the courts. Their demand follows the rulings of the appellate court that the No-Confidence motion (NCM) is not valid. Yet, it is this same APNU+AFC which refused to honour the rulings of the Chief Justice on December 31st when she ruled that the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Govt’s status rests with CCJ-Nandlall

We’re going straight to the CCJ – Nandlall- APNU+AFC Govt. can hang around for a while but the outcome is inevitable – Jagdeo

Interesting to see how APNU+AFC interprets the new ruling

Don’t follow Jagdeo… Public servants must carry out will of govt., implement budget – Harmon

Vendors across Guyana, small entrepreneurs, lost confidence in APNU+AFC long ago

All praise to Bharrat Jagdeo

The APNU+AFC formation has fallen



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Spin Check — DJ MENTAL

MoBay's new lord

First Blood for Oraine?

Experiences inspire Jah Knows

Moyann On My Mind

A cry for the runaways

Palm planting is a waste of state resources – The Green State Development Strategy is a farce

SPORTS more
GCB, Cricket Ombudsman declared illegal by High Court

Youth team aiming to end on a high

Praise for senior players

Primary School Countrywide Participate in National Volleyball Championship

Special Olympics Fun Run to Be Held

Jillian Terceira Sees Action Again In Belgium

Jillian Terceira Sees Action Again In Belgium

POLITICS more
It is time for us to do the right things in our quest for a democratic and prosperous Guyana

GCB, Cricket Ombudsman declared illegal by High Court

First Phase of Mazaruni Prison works to conclude in October

Leaked Memo from Chief Elections Officer on Referendum

#EastPortlandBattle | Not true: PNP condemns letter claiming Peter Phillips has resigned

#EastPortlandBattle | The Latest: Ann-Marie Vaz revels in by-election win

#PortlandEasternVotes: Crawford thanks supporters

BUSINESS more
Cuban dailies to slash editions over newsprint shortage

Grenada's NIS did not give government a “haircut” on debt

From grooves to streams, VPAL Music moves with the times

Caribbean creatives look to build exports

Google signs deal with

JSE signs agreement with Blockstation

Greater effort needed for businesses to protect against cybercrime

TECH more
Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

CRIME more
JSE signs agreement with Blockstation

MoBay's new lord

All’s not well in Central

The spate of domestic violence against women has become very worrisome

Culture Director endorses move to enforce police permit for road appearances of Masquerade Bands-looking to have grassroots...

Lethem man allegedly tries to bribe cops to return drugs-after coke and ganja seized

GCB, Cricket Ombudsman declared illegal by High Court

RELATED STORIES
Govt’s status rests with CCJ-Nandlall

We’re going straight to the CCJ – Nandlall- APNU+AFC Govt. can hang around for a while but the outcome is inevitable – Jagdeo

Interesting to see how APNU+AFC interprets the new ruling

Don’t follow Jagdeo… Public servants must carry out will of govt., implement budget – Harmon

Vendors across Guyana, small entrepreneurs, lost confidence in APNU+AFC long ago

All praise to Bharrat Jagdeo

The APNU+AFC formation has fallen

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
JAMES CARSON: Hi, I know it can be very difficult and confusing when trying to decide who to work with or go with online especially hackers because of their anonymity but thats good as it protects both the...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bella Isa: Have been through a lot since the few month I got into a relationship with my boyfriend. Though he all started as a good guy but suddenly I found out he is a first class cheater. With the help of...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
mrs marian: Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about this wonderful thing that happened to me last week on how i got my HIV aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were...

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
DAVID: i was lost with no hope for my wife was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on her. with the help a friend IN PERSON OFJOHN who...

Southampton Parish Council First ‘STEMposium’
Sharon Mapes: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nico Wong: Am Nico from Hong Kong, well I never knew this hacking of cell phones was real, until i and my friend came in contact with this hacker named SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM in less than 24 hours we got...

Mt Hope probes automatic appointments for patients
wanwanchui0: I feel honoured by JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL. COM Have been longing for this hacker services since last year, when I contacted this hacker last year I told him I was gonna mail him back in other to get...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
Lisa: i strongly recommend cyberhackanswers@gmail.com for all your hacking problems, last year he helped me spy on my wife's when she was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Lisa: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of CYBERHACKANSWERS@GMAIL.COM for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...